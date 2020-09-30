The driver killed when his car crashed at the corner of Essex Avenue and Concord Street in Gloucester has been identified by the Essex District Attorney's office.
Peter Provinzano, 71, of Woburn, died Tuesday afternoon after driving through a utility pole and hitting a fire hydrant on a traffic island on Essex Avenue, which is Route 133, at Concord Street. No other cars were involved in the crash, and Provinzano was the only person in his car at the time. No other injuries were reported.
The car flipped over and landed in a group of bushes on 369 Essex Ave. Wendy Kotob, who lives at the residence, said she heard a loud bang and one of her daughters saw the car "fly through the air" from her bedroom window.
Gloucester and State Police reported to the scene at 2:35 p.m. According to Gloucester Fire Deputy Tom LoGrande, the driver appeared to be "heading off Route 128 towards Magnolia Avenue."
The crash is under investigation by the Gloucester Police Department. Detective Steven Mizzoni, who is leading the investigation, could not be reached in time for this story. John Guilfoil Public Relations, the firm used by Gloucester Police, said Wednesday morning it had no new information on the crash.
Crews with National Grid were also on site Tuesday afternoon to fix the broken electrical pole. The car was removed from the scene around 6 p.m. that day.
