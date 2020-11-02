Manchester and Essex police collected just under 79 pounds of of expired, unused and unwanted drugs during the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Their take was part of more than 115,000 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted drugs turned in during Drug Take Back Day in New England.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration held the event on Oct. 26. The volume of drugs collected increased by a factor of more than four since the first such event in September 2010, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.
"We ended up collecting a total of 62 pounds," said Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald. "Which is pretty good for us."
"We had 16.8 pounds returned," said Essex police Chief Paul Francis. "We also have a Drug Take-Back kiosk in the lobby that can be accessed 24 hours a day."
Like Essex, the Gloucester, Rockport, and Manchester police departments have secure kiosks located in their station lobbies that are accessible 24 hours a day, year-round for those who may have a need to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs throughout the year.
Gloucester also accepts used needles and syringes at the police station, 197 Main St., as do the North Shore Health Project, 5 Center St., and Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. at the main Fisher entrance.
The Rockport and Gloucester police departments did not host drug take-back events at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The states of Massachusetts and Maine each accounted for more than 40,000 pounds of prescription drugs and vaping devices, the justice department said.
DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle said the drugs have been "taken out of harm's way across New England."
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.