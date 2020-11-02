Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.