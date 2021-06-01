A beer and some wings

IPSWICH — The littlest member of the falcon family, the American kestrel, now has its own limited edition beer.
Ipswich-based brewer True North Ale Company has created a limited-edition Kestrel American IPA, with the goal of helping Massachusetts Audubon’s efforts to save the bird species.
Gary Rogers, president of True North, said he recently created a new American IPA and was looking for a name.
His son, a biology major with an interest in ornithology has been taking part in a project at Grand Teton National Park, banding birds for later identification. His son suggested the kestrel.
Rogers liked the idea — not only did it distinguish the IPA as an American style but it could raise awareness of the need to help preserve and restore the birds’ habitat.
He called Mass Audubon and it was onboard.
A portion of the proceeds — Rogers has an agreement with Mass Audubon not to discuss the specifics of the financial arrangement — will go toward a project to improve the kestrel habitat.
The beer will also be sold on tap at area restaurants and bars and in cans through several retailers. The cans feature a photo of a kestrel, along with information about the species and a link to where customers can learn more about the bird.
Rogers describes the beer as having flavors of bright orange citrus, tropical fruit and pine.
