ROCKPORT — Dana Salo, a popular Rockport letter carrier for the past “36 years and 8 months,” thought he was going to grab lunch with his friend at My Place By The Sea on Friday, the day before his retirement.
His girlfriend, Alison Callahan, had other ideas.
Instead of lunch, Salo was surprised by a flash mob organized by Callahan and members of the Rockport Council on Aging community dance program, of which Callahan is a member.
The dance group performed a choreographed routine to “Please Mr. Postman” by the Marvelettes while donning U.S. Postal Service shirts and holding envelope props.
A massive group of friends and onlookers packed the rotary at the end of Bearskin Neck to celebrate Salo’s final day, much to Salo’s amazement.
“I feel like I’m in a movie!” he exclaimed after the performance finished.
Town Moderator Bob Visnick quickly addressed the crowd afterward, honoring Salo’s “friendship to Rockport” and commitment to the town.
“Dana is the most positive individual I’ve ever met,” Visnick told the Gloucester Daily Times. “He’s kind, helpful, and in a little village like this, that’s important.”
Callahan said the idea for a flash mob “just came to her.”
“He deserved a big send-off for his service to Rockport,” she explained.
For three weeks, she and her dance group members practiced their routine. Linda Teahen, one of the dancers in the “Mr. Postman” performance, said the final dance “went better than expected.” Salo has been Teahen’s postman for 17 years. “He’s like a family member,” she said.
Salo told the Times he has been more excited for retirement than anything “since the birth of my child.” He said he plans on focusing more on his professional home watch business, Salo Home Watch.
The new retiree began working at the U.S. Postal Service after graduating from Northeastern University with a criminal justice degree.
“I’d thought I’d try it for a couple of months,” Salo said, “Now, 36 years later, I’m retiring. It has been a tremendous ride.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
