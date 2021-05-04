Let’s all say “whoopee” for whoopie pies … and the teachers, of course.
The Gloucester Education Foundation and volunteers from Gloucester parent teacher organizations are showing their appreciation for the city schools' teachers and staff by traveling around to each school this week and delivering individually wrapped whoopie pies.
“Our teachers, administration and staff members have worked incredibly hard this year and we wanted to do something fun and lighthearted to show how much we appreciate them,” said Aria McElhenny, executive director of the Gloucester Education Foundation. “The whoopie pies are a token of our gratitude for the time, effort and heart that the entire team at Gloucester Public Schools has put into teaching and caring for our kids during this challenging year.”
The treats came to each school aboard the Whoo(pie) Pie Wagon, a mobile bakery with roots at the Topsfield Bakeshop.
"It was a thank you for the staff for all the crazy hard work and additional hours they put in this school year," said Rachel Refalo, a member of the West Parish and O'Maley PTOs.
This school year, faculty and staff at Gloucester public schools have the arduous task of walking alongside students — both in person and remotely — as the city navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the mantra "six more weeks" until summer echoing down the halls of every school, teachers can at least walk the halls with a sweet treat in their hand and rooms of eager students to inspire.
