DANVERS — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the cavernous 20,000-square-foot A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts store at the Liberty Tree Mall on Independence Way has sales of 25% to 50% storewide.
But these sales are not left over Black Friday doorbusters deals on hot glue guns, holiday cookie tins or gingerbread cottages.
At the end of November, the parent company of A.C. Moore, Nicole Crafts, said it has "decided to exit its retail operations." A.C. Moore plans to close its more than 145 stores, though there are plans to reopen 40 of them as Michaels specialty arts and crafts stores sometime next year.
Nicole Crafts of Berlin, N.J. said it has retained the retail and real estate division of Gordon Brothers to close the stores.
"For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer," said Anthony Piperno, A.C. Moore's CEO, on Nov. 25. "Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level."
"During this process, we will continue to provide great customer experience, while still delivering quality and value on your favorite products. Plans for closing specific A.C. Moore locations will be shared in the upcoming weeks on our website. While we will stop accepting further online orders as of today, we will ship any previously placed orders in the ordinary course."
It was not immediately known when the Danvers store might close for good. A few store locations, including the store in Seekonk, were listed on A.C. Moore's website as "store closing – save up to 80%."
A manager at the Danvers store repeated what he has been telling customers, that "we are going through liquidation as you can see, and when we are done with liquidation, we will close the store." He estimated the store would be open through the holidays given the amount of merchandise left in the store, but he could not give a timetable for the closing.
The manager declined to give his name out of concern that employees were told not to talk to reporters.
Lauren Dalis, the area marketing manager for the Liberty Tree Mall, said she did not have any information about A.C. Moore's plans.
The A.C. Moore announcement of the closings said The Michaels Companies Inc. planned to assume leases for up to 40 A.C. Moore locations and a lease on an east coast distribution facility while also purchasing intellectual property. The plan was to reopen these stores under the Michaels name in 2020.
The Liberty Tree Mall already has a Michaels arts and crafts store in a shopping plaza at the front of the mall. Dalis said she had no information as to any of Michaels plans other than the store was already a tenant at the mall. Michaels is a much bigger retailer than A.C. Moore with 1,260 stores.
