Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse hosted a modified version of an annual event calling for end to domestic violence.
On Tuesday the mayor, and a small group of coalition members and others gathered outside City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., to raise a flag and present a proclamation declaring October Domestic Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
The proclamation will note: "We commemorate 2020 as the 20th year of sustained community response to domestic violence; and we do so despite the necessary public health restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. Freedom from domestic abuse is a human right affecting each and every one of us regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, or ability."
The Gloucester office of HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) noted in the announcement that it has had an increase in the numbers of calls for assistance and in the acuity of cases during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The coalition members — HAWC, the Justice Resource Institute’s YOUNITY program, the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center, SeniorCare Inc, Gloucester Public Schools, local faith and social service agencies, the City of Gloucester and the Gloucester Police Department — renewed their commitment to address domestic abuse and prevent sexual assault.
Local community services focused on domestic abuse and sexual assault continue to be available despite the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic:
HAWC services for those experiencing domestic abuse remain readily available after an initial phone call to 978-283-8642. The HAWC Hotline remains staffed 24/7 at 800-547-1649.
The Justice Resource YOUNITY youth outreach program is available via kdaltonwise@jri.org
The Gloucester Police Department remains available at 911 for emergency calls and 978-283-1212 for Officer Ron Piscitello for non-emergency situations.
The Rape Crisis Center, for sexual assault concerns, remains available at 800-922-8772.
Eliot Community Human Services, providing group counseling for those seeking to overcome their abusive behavior, is available at 978-417-1173. While the majority of participants do so as a result of court orders, the group is also available for self-referral.
“Sadly, the increased calls for assistance, are not surprising given that people have been confined to their homes more and thus in potentially difficult situations stimulated by the personal and economically challenges in which we are currently living," coalition Co-Chair Sunny Robinson said. "Now, more than ever, survivors need our support.”
