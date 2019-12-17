More than 100 people waved signs along the edge of Grant Circle in the chilling rain as drivers rushed home Tuesday night to call on the House of Representatives to vote in support of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles which accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House has spent weeks investigating whether the president violated his oath of office by asking the government of Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The pro-impeachment protest in Gloucester was one of more than 600 "Nobody is Above the Law" events nationwide. Similar events were held in Salem, Newburyport, Haverhill and Andover.
Many of the Gloucester protesters came out in the cold and snow to hold signs that said simply "Impeach."
The rally was organized in part by Indivisible-RISE, MoveOn.org, and Impeach.org
"We feel strongly about protecting our Constitution," said Robin Lawson, one of five I-RISE team leaders, at the Newburyport rally. "We believe that the Constitution has been violated and we are quite frankly, worried about a threat to our democracy."
Lawson said in rallying, organizers of the local protests are concerned about things such a free press, foreign policy and whether or not the president is putting the country first.
