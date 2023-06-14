Who knew that Whittemore Street, a semi-commercial cul-de-sac off Washington Street, was home to dozens of impeccably restored vintage cars and hot rods?
Gabe Onorio, that’s who.
Onorio on Saturday, June 18, will hold his second annual “eclectic” Cape Ann Car Show hosted by the Gloucester Daily Times in its parking lots at 36 Wittemore St. Living just across the street at 38 Whittemore St., and being a life-long car aficionado — he has owned and restored upwards of 65 autos, including a Rolls Royce — he had come to see in the Times lot a perfect spot to show off a few of them.
Then, some four years ago, someone moved into an nearby empty building and and brought with him dozens of impeccably restored vintage cars. The new neighbor, who prefers to remain anonymous, turned out to be a car aficionado along the lines of Jay Leno, and his Whittemore Street building was the latest of four local spaces where he stores and maintains them.
The two men quickly became car kindreds.
Car aficionados are aplenty on the North Shore, and Stage Fort Park, Seaside Grille’s parking lot, and the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church’s green have all played host to what may called “significant car shows.” The North Shore Car Club and North Shore Old Car Club have hundreds of members who regularly organize and advertise “meets.” and then there is the premiere car event of the summer, the Misselwood Concourse, which Onorio quite accurately describes as “elite.”
Onorio says his car show is not like any of these. But it is no backyard barbecue either. As anyone who knows him knows, Onorio does not do things by halves. A former Air Force mechanic and micro-chip engineer, he is one of those one-of-a-kind characters that makes Gloucester, Gloucester. Born to a fishing family in Tripoli, he arrived in Ellis Island at age 4, became a naturalized citizen in 1968, and credits his Gloucester education — he finished a three-year mechanical vocational course at Gloucester High School — for a long, varied, and successful career from which he retired a few years ago.
Which leads to Dennis Martin, who recently retired after years teaching mechanical engineering at Gloucester High School. Martin also had a trove of impeccably restored cars — hot rods are his specialty — and was looking for a place to work on them. Onorio had recently bought the former Precision Roofing building and rented it to Martin as a workshop, where nowadays the two men can often be found talking car shop among the hot rods.
Onorio says it didn’t take much to convince for the three men to share their bevy of beauties with the world, or importantly, Jim Falzone, general manager of Times’ owner North of Boston Media Group, to make it happen. The Times hosted the first Cape Ann Car Show last June and it featured 50 impeccably restored vehicles, including a 1956 Thunderbird convertible, a 1968 Mini Minor 1000 mk Innocienti, a 1936 Studebaker President (only seven are known to exist), a 965 Jawa bike with side car, and a 1966 Lambretta scooter that could still turn heads on the streets of Rome.
Onorio says he wasn’t sure what to expect. What he got was hordes of happy car fans coming by to see Whittemore Street’s best-kept secrets, and they asked for an encore.
This year, with flyers all over town and postings by the North Shore Car Club, Onorio expects twice as many people. and twice as many cars. Both parking lots — front and back — of the Times building are expected to be filled, although Onorio doesn’t have an official count.
Cars must be registered, licensed, and insured. All participating cars should arrive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for preferred spots.
“It’s random,” he says. “Whoever wants to show up and show a car can show a car.”
There is no sense of competition, no trophies to be won, just a good time to be had by car lovers and the cars they love, rain or shine.
There is no admission for the show, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. But there will be Nana’s Fried Dough on hand for the hungry, a disc jockey spinning golden oldies, and a 50-50 raffle to offset the costs incurred in running the event. Tickets are 10 for $50, and the drawing is at 1:30 p.m.
Onorio may be contacted for additional information at Gonorio1966@gmail.com.
What more needs be said, besides: Gentlemen, start your engines.
