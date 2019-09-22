Cape Ann is known for its bustling food industry, especially when it comes to seafood. Ever wonder how that nice cod got on your plate? Cape Ann Innovators Collaborative has some answers.
At "The Foodscape on Cape Ann," a free public forum sponsored by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, guests will hear from fishers, farmers, entrepreneurs and eaters about the ins and outs of the local food economy. Representatives of Common Crow, Cape Ann Farmers Market, Backyard Growers, Alprilla Farm, Cedar Rock Farm, Pigeon Cove Ferments, Cape Ann Fresh Catch, Red's Best, Angela S., some fishermen, and Julie LaFontaine, executive director of The Open Door food pantry, are all scheduled to participate.
The event is Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, on the lower level.
Rachel Greenberger, adjunct lecturer at Babson College, will serve as moderator. At Babson, she directs Food Sol, a food entrepreneurship program that hosts events similar to "Foodscape."
"When eaters and entrepreneurs get together, there's an opportunity for meaningful conversation on how to continue to drive businesses and help eaters find foods that meet their needs," Greenberger said.
She believes this symbiotic relationship has had a great effect over the food industry for the last five to 10 years.
"Entrepreneurs have been responding to demands from eaters for better food," Greenberger continued, "which has been defined in a number of ways."
In addition to Babson, Food Sol has hosted food entrepreneur and consumer discussions in New York City, Boston, and Brattleboro, Vermont.
Heather Atwood, managing editor of The Other Cape, will open the event with a discussion on what she describes as "the virtues and challenges of maintaining a local food economy."
"We'll also be posing the question, 'What does our local food economy look like?,'" she continued.
For the past 10 years, Atwood has covered local food for multiple publications including the Gloucester Daily Times. She continues to write about food on her blog, www.heatheratwood.org.
"I'm excited that the Chamber of Commerce is giving attention to the local food economy," Atwood said of the event.
Light appetizers and a cash bar will be offered. While the event is free, registration is required at www.capeannchamber.com or by contacting Kerry at 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.com.
IF YOU GO
What: "The Foodscape on Cape Ann," a free public forum sponsored by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, featuring fishers, farmers, entrepreneurs and eaters talking about the ins and outs of the local food economy.
Light appetizers and a cash bar will be offered.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, on the lower level.
How much: Free but registration is required at www.capeannchamber.com or by contacting Kerry McKenna at 978-283-1601 or kerry@capeannchamber.com.
