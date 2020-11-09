With the results of the presidential race in the queue for what has felt like the entirety of 2020, the votes are finally in.
Democratic nominee Joseph Biden, with 290 electoral votes and 50.6% of votes, has been dubbed the president-elect by Associated Press.
While states such as Georgia, Alaska and North Carolina are still counting ballots as of Sunday, Nov. 8, some registered voters around Cape Ann seem to have an added pep in their step after hearing the news of Biden’s lead.
“It really feels like a day of rebirth,” said Jess Lindley of Gloucester, who was walking her dogs Stella and Lottie along Stacy Boulevard on Sunday morning.
“I am really excited Biden and Harris won,” she added.
When former Vice President Biden selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in August, the choice would make her the first Black and South Asian American woman to be a part of the Democratic party’s presidential ticket.
“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last — because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris tweeted Saturday afternoon.
Kateri Grammas of Gloucester said she felt excitement, elation, and relief when she heard the news of AP’s call Saturday afternoon.
“Really pleased and really happy that we finally got the result,” she said. “Feel like we can take a deep breath out and move forward.”
A lifelong resident shared in Grammas’ excitement that the results are finally in.
“I’m glad it is over, short and simple,” Joan Low said. “I am just glad that this drama is over and we can maybe settle down.”
While Low’s comment might have been simple, the path to get to Saturday’s results wasn’t as much.
The coastal community of Gloucester leaned in the president-elect’s favor Tuesday night — 11,572, or 66.96%, of voters called for him to take the title of president.
President Donald Trump followed with 30.7% of votes.
Although Gloucester and Massachusetts had their votes in earlier than 10 Tuesday night, they had to wait for the rest of the nation for four more days before there would be any semblance of an answer.
And so, the nation sat before their computers, televisions, and smartphones — waiting to see which presidential candidate would claim what states.
Michigan flipped blue. Followed by Pennsylvania. Then Georgia.
At roughly 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Biden reached the 270 votes from the Electoral College necessary to claim the title of president-elect.
While some residents strolling the Boulevard were elated to hear the news of Biden’s victory, others noted a fact that could not be more true.
“It is not over,” said one man accompanied by two young children by his side and another perched on top of his shoulders.
“The court will figure it out,” he added, ushering the children along toward the Fisherman’s Memorial statue without giving his name.
Trump has repeatedly stated that the U.S. Supreme Court will have the final say.
Although numerous headlines and politicians have called the race, Trump has yet to concede, stating that the race is “far from over.”
A representative from the Gloucester Republican City Committee was not able to return the Times’ request for comment by deadline.
“It is what it is,” a Cape Ann jogger smirked, running backward to acknowledge the question and then turning away to continue his day.
As the results of the 2020 election will be disputed for a long time, the folks in this small seaside community continue on with daily life.
Couples skipped rocks at Cressy’s Beach. Children hid in the tall grass and clambered over boulders at Half Moon Beach. And gardeners slowly raked the dirt and pulled weeds in the boulevard’s gardens, preparing for the new season.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.