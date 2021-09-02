ROCKPORT — Unlike last year, Rockport Elementary School pupils started the 2021-22 school year inside their classrooms Wednesday morning.
And Superintendent Rob Liebow was there to greet them as they arrived at the school's door. At the end of the school year next June, he'll retire after 10 years helming the town's schools.
"(The Rockport school system) is as close to education nirvana as you can get," he said. "The kids are eager to learn and enthusiastic, the parents are supportive — people want a good school system in this town."
Schoolchildren were masked up and ready to learn Wednesday morning. And at least two parents were relieved remote learning is a thing of the past.
Jessica Spinelli said she had no problems with dropping off her son Lucas, 5, and daughter Mia, 3.
"The superintendent and staff have a really good grasp on the protocols," she said. "We feel really safe coming here."
Joe Dapper, dropping off daughter Hannah for her first day of second grade, echoed Spinelli.
"I'm glad the kids are here in-person," he said. "It's good to see the staff on site and all the kids socializing."
Liebow, looking forward to this school year, said he'll be working with Gloucester Public Schools on opportunities to share resources and utilities. Last year, the University of Massachusetts' Donahue Institute completed a study that found several potential areas that could benefit both districts' students and budgets. The pandemic hit before the Gloucester and Rockport school committees could review the findings.
Liebow started his public education career 44 years ago teaching biology, physics and health at various high schools around Maine.
Before joining Rockport schools in 2012, he worked for Mount Desert Island Regional School System in Maine for 21 years. While there, he served as the high school's assistant principal and athletic director, became principal and, finally, superintendent.
Liebow has some big plans for retirement life. He hopes to complete the "Great Loop" on his boat sometime after retiring, heading down to Florida, circling around to the Mississippi River and returning to New England through the Great Lakes.
And even though he's stepping down from his job, Liebow isn't considering leaving the Rockport schools behind.
"I have my CDL (commercial driver's license)," he said. "I was thinking of maybe being a bus driver for extra-curricular events or trips. Maybe I'll do some substitute teaching."
