Let’s take a walk on the not-so-wild side, just for a moment.
To a place where the whiz of the street cars mixes with the crashing of waves, where the pavement never seems vacant of footsteps, and where there are endless rocks to clamber up for a beautiful view of the city.
Have you guessed where we are going yet?
Here is a hint: In 1623, the city’s first settlers set up fishing STAGEs on the land. This PARK is is the oldest FORT in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
While placed between residential homes and the hustle and bustle of downtown Gloucester, all of that drifts away the moment you step into Stage Fort Park.
Driving up Hough Avenue, travelers will find a baseball field and tennis courts, playgrounds and parking lots, and Half Moon Beach — an oasis pocketed in Cape Ann that brings me back to Europe.
The open field lends itself well to games of Frisbee, runs, picnicking and enjoying the musically gifted who serenade the city from the park’s gazebo.
Walk a little bit further up and further in and you will “find” a the massive granite rock, know as Tablet Rock, adorned with a plaque commemorating the historic events that took place long before this area was just for recreating.
The plaque acknowledges that in 1623, a company of fishermen and farmers from Dorchester, England, under the direction the Rev. John White, founded the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
Garrisons, also known as a military post, were built to defend the colonists during wartime with the Wampanoag Indians, and during the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.
The plaque further states that in 1625, the site was where Gov. Roger Conant averted bloodshed between contending factions.
While it is a great rock to look at and reflect on the past, I prefer to climb it.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
ABOUT STAGE FORT PARK
Trailhead(s): Stage Fort Park is located at 24 Hough Ave. and can be accessed from Western Avenue at two entrances.
Parking: A very large parking lot can be found in the park with a fee of $15 per vehicle on weekdays and $20 on weekends and holidays; 15-minute parking can be found in the area closest to the visitor center.
Dogs: Dogs are allowed in the park but not on the beaches. All dogs must be on a leash and owners must pick up after their dog. There is a dog park within the area as well that is great for letting dogs loose within an enclosed area. For more information about the dog park, visit gloucesterdogpark.org
Activities: Picnicking, climbing, swimming, tennis, baseball & softball, ice cream eating, weddings.
According to the city's website, weddings, large group activities, and corporate outings need to make reservations and obtain a permit before permission is granted. Wedding and corporate activities permits are available for $250 per permit while group outing permits are available for $75.