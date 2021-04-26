When Dru Tarr rides his bike around Cape Ann, it isn’t just some leisurely activity.
It is a mission to support a friend, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante.
Tarr, who Ferrante's legislative aide, is training for a 50-mile bike challenge around Cape Ann to support the lawmaker as she navigates a cancer diagnosis.
“Recently, my dear friend Ann-Margaret Ferrante started undergoing treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” he wrote on his fundraising page. “As she does her part in overcoming her personal health challenge, I wanted to do my part to help those helping her and the countless others who face cancer every day.”
Tarr’s challenge, dubbed the Pan-Cape Ann Challenge, is an adaptation of Pan-Mass Challenge, a fundraising bike-a-thon presented by the Boston Red Sox Foundation where 100% of every rider-raised dollar goes directly to cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
"Dru is a special person for doing this and I am really touched by it and there a lot of people who will benefit," Ferrante said last week.
"It is a journey as there are good days and there are bad days," she said. "Some days the treatment treats you kindly and others it treats you unkindly. But just to have a friend wants to ride because he sees what I am going through ..."
"It is really touching," Ferrante said.
When Tarr started his fundraiser, his goal was to raise $2,000.
Within 24 hours of his fundraiser being posted on Facebook, his initial goal was quickly blown out of the water. Tarr upped his goal to $10,000 and as of Sunday afternoon, $9,778 had been pledged, all in about a week since the original post..
“It has been an overwhelming but exciting experience and I think it goes to show obviously not only what a great cause it is but that people around here really love Ann-Margaret,” Tarr said.
The donors couldn’t agree more as they encourage Tarr to "ride strong!"
"I don't know you or your friend, but your dedication to her and to all who must deal with cancer moves me deeply," wrote donor Nuna Alberts. "Ride strong!"
When Ferrante saw just how many people donated to Tarr's fundraiser, she was taken back.
"It is really heartwarming how many people have contributed," she said, explaining that to see everyone support the cause whether they have gone through a similar experience or not "gives me a real community feeling."
She noted that "it is nice what Dru is doing to support me, but it is even better that it is supporting all the cancer efforts at Dana-Farber."
As donations continue to roll in, Tarr sets out every week to train on his planned course that begins in the heart of Gloucester and heads north through Lanesville and into Rockport. From Rockport, Tarr’s route returns to Gloucester and goes around the Back Shore, into Magnolia and Manchester, north through Hamilton into Ipswich, and then turns east through Essex and back to Gloucester.
As he trains, Tarr is excited to “explore different parts of the route that I haven’t already cycled and get to know it and get to see each individual challenge of each bit of road.”
“Each bit of road has its own little characteristics,” he said.
“I am really happy to be able to be doing this challenge,” he said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it is just a bike ride and people at Dana-Farber are doing the hard work.”
“I’ll ride as far as I have to be able to support them,” Tarr said.
Tarr will ride his challenge route on Aug. 8.
HOW TO HELP
Who, what and why: Legislative aide Dru Tarr will bicycle a 50-mile challenge route around Cape Ann to support his friend and boss, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrente, as she navigates a cancer diagnosis.
When: Aug. 8
How to help: Visit http://profile.pmc.org/DT0152 for more information and to donate. All proceeds of the ride support the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's commitment to finding a cure for cancer.