Gloucester High School recognized its best and brightest Wednesday night with a special ceremony at the school.
Members of the Classes of 2020 to 2023 were awarded the Sawyer Medal. Several other academic awards were also bestowed.
After a brief introduction by Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier, the following awards were announced:
College Women’s Club of Cape Ann Award, given to the highest achieving student according to his or her grade point average at the end of junior year: Molly Anne McAreavey.
Harvard Prize Book, awarded to the second highest achieving student according to his or her average at the end of junior year: Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez.
Certificate of Academic Excellence from Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents: Matthew Morais Johnson.
The Sawyer Medal
For the Sawyer Medal, the boy and girl with top grades from each of the senior and junior classes and the top five students in the sophomore and freshman classes are selected. The rating is based on their cumulative grade-point averages from the previous year and recipients cannot have won in the past.
Samuel Elwell Sawyer, after whom the award is named, gave much of himself and his earnings toward promoting education in Gloucester.
The award has been a tradition for about 140 years.
Sawyer, born in Gloucester in 1815, donated the bell and clock at City Hall, built a public library in an old home, and left more than 700 acres of land to the city — now called Ravenswood Park — after his death in 1899. Sawyer Free Library bears his name.
In his will, he left his business earnings in a foundation to bestow medals of recognition on the brightest students in Gloucester.
These students received Sawyer Medals:
Class of 2020: Matteo Francesco Ferrara and Emily Ruth Palk.
Class of 2021: Brooke Kowera Cleary and Logan Frederick Wieckowski.
Class of 2022: Olivia Elizabeth Hogan-Lopez, Zaila Grayce Dort, Kyle Clarence Clifford, Haley Ann Weed and Calvin Jay Del Vecchio.
Class of 2023: Tyler Jacob Weed, Clara Scarlet Del Vecchio, Elijah Rahal Sarrouf, Chandra Tara Lavery and Ian Scott Buchanan.
