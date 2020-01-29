BEVERLY — Since the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, efforts have been made to take free copies of his Academy Award-winning animated short film, "Dear Basketball," off-line, according to reports.
One place where you can be guaranteed to see the film, however, is Montserrat College of Art.
Bryant's five-minute short is part of an exhibition at the Beverly school called "The Animation Show of Shows: Twenty Years and Counting." The exhibition features 16 animated films from around the world and has been open since Jan. 11 in the Montserrat Gallery at 23 Essex St.
With Bryant's sudden and shocking death in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, the inclusion of "Dear Basketball" in the exhibition has taken on new meaning.
"It reads now like a pretty heartfelt eulogy," said Nathan Lewis, the director of exhibitions and public programs at Montserrat.
"Dear Basketball" features hand-drawn animation set to Bryant's narration of a poem that he wrote for The Players' Tribune in 2015 to announce his retirement after a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The poem is in the form of a farewell letter addressed to the sport itself.
"You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream and I'll always love you for it," Bryant says.
The film's animation was done by Glen Keane, who is responsible for Disney characters such as Ariel and Pocahontas, and the music by the legendary John Williams. It won the Oscar for best animated short in 2018.
The film was selected by ACME Filmworks founder Ron Diamond to be part of his annual collection of animated shorts that appears in theaters each year. Lewis said Diamond had reached out a few years ago to ask if Montserrat College wanted to host one of his collections in an exhibition. Arrangements were finally made to do it this year.
Lewis said the show was a natural fit for Montserrat, where three-quarters of the students are studying animation and interactive media or illustration. The films are by artists from eight countries and range from hand-drawn and stop-motion to three-dimensional. People are invited to sit in beanbags in the darkened gallery to view all 16 films, which play on a single 90-minute loop.
"We just wanted to show what this kind of media can do," Lewis said.
Emma Ingalls, a senior animation student at Montserrat, said she found "Dear Basketball" to be "particularly beautiful and poignant" when she first saw the show. A few days later, she got a text from her brother saying that Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.
"It was very shocking to have seen that film just a few days before that happened," Ingalls said.
Ingalls said she doesn't follow basketball, but noted that animation is a "really beautiful way to kind of connect yourself to these people or to these stories that you wouldn't necessarily know that much about. It reminds you that this person was just a little kid who was tossing socks into a waste basket (an image featured in the opening scene). That was incredibly inspiring."
Lewis said the exhibition has been seen mostly by students, but the public is welcome to all of the college's exhibitions. With Bryant's death, watching "Dear Basketball" in the darkened gallery feels "so reverential now," he said. "It's quiet in a different way,"
Montserrat is scheduled to hold a reception for the "Animation Show of Shows" on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Montserrat Gallery. The exhibition runs through Feb. 15 and is free to the public.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.