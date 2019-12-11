Traditions and icons of the holiday season are woven into a modern message in the original stage musical “Holiday Delights,” which opens Friday at Gloucester Stage.
The play, refreshed with new scenes by writer and director Heidi Dallin, is a series of vignettes with music and dance held together by a narrative that tells the story of a young girl’s journey to discover what is really important during the holidays — being with family and friends while sharing traditions.
The story is never quite the same although the “Christmas in Gloucester” scene is a mainstay and a definite crowd-pleaser. The Grinch and Snoopy make appearances this year.
The cast and crew features more than 50 students from Gloucester Stage’s winter, summer and fall Youth Acting Workshops singing a variety of holiday favorites during three three performances this weekend at the 267 E. Main St. theater.
First produced in 2007, this year's performances mark the 12th time in Gloucester Stage history that a production has featured an entire cast of student actors from the youth program.
Shows are Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, both at 2 p.m. The lobby is open one hour before show times.
Tickets are $6 for children 12 and younger, $8 for students, $12 for seniors, and $15 for adults. More information and tickets are available by visiting www.gloucesterstage.com/holiday-delights or calling the box office at 978-281-4433.
