A commitment to gift an exceptional collection of more than 300 pieces of Cape Ann American art by former Rockport residents Janet and William “Wilber” Ellery James, now of Palm Beach, Florida, marks the largest single donation of works in its 148-year history, the Cape Ann Museum said this week.
It’s a landmark donation museum Director Oliver Barker says should be transformative to the institution.
The collection features more than 300 works by Milton Avery, Anna Hyatt Huntington, Marsden Hartley, Jane Peterson, Paul Manship, George Aarons, Cecilia Beaux, Adolph Gottlieb, Eric Hudson, Theresa Bernstein, Winslow Homer and Stuart Davis among many others.
The museum says the promised donation will bring new genres and masterworks to its holdings. News of the gift comes as the museum works to strategically expand its collections in advance of its 150th anniversary in 2025.
“What they (Janet and Wilber James) have done particularly in recent years is they have tried to help the museum fill holes in our existing collection,” Barker said in an interview Thursday at the museum, “so that we can better tell the stories about why this singularly unique place has been so influential locally but also on a national scale.”
In fact, museumgoers who want to get a taste of what the collection is all about can head to the museum at 27 Pleasant St., adjacent to City Hall, and see more than 30 works in the exhibition “Coming Home: Selections from the Janet & William Ellery James Collection,” located in the gallery directly opposite the ongoing landmark “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” exhibition. The works in “Coming Home” are meant to complement the Hopper exhibition and Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary celebrations.
“Coming Home,” on view through Dec. 31, highlights stories of artists who knew Hopper and his wife, artist Josephine (Nivison) Hopper, or who were working on Cape Ann concurrently but did not know the couple.
For example, Hopper first came to Gloucester in 1912 with painter Leon Kroll, Barker said, and the presentation of the James’ collection features two of Kroll’s paintings. Barker said the museum already has two Kroll pieces, but nothing as impactful as the densely colorful 1915 oil painting, “Calves Hole, Folly Cove.”
Barker said the works in the collection are not only significant to Cape Ann, but would be significant to many other institutions.
“We are talking about works by some of America’s great 20th century artists from Marsden Hartley to Anna Hyatt Huntington, Milton and … Sally Michel Avery. So these are really significant pieces for us because they round out or help us round out the Cape Ann story,” Barker said. “They are works that many institutions would love to have.”
The museum said the gift builds on more than a century of generous donations of artwork, artifacts and archival materials from community members, who like Janet and Wilber James, cherish Cape Ann and are inspired by the impact such gifts have on the museum.
Cape Ann Museum Chief Curator Martha Oaks said in a prepared statement that “a significant portion of the artists from the James Collection including March Avery, Fern Isabel Coppedge, Arthur Dove, Adolph Gottlieb, Thomas Hart Benton, Robert Henri and Rockwell Kent have until now not been represented in the museum’s collection.”
Wilber James is a founder of multiple companies in the international energy sector, banking and real estate, the museum said. He serves as a trustee emeritus of the Cape Ann Museum and the African Wildlife Foundation. A Peace Corps alumnus (Kenya), he is a board member of the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach.
Janet James has a background in finance and investment, both in banking and the private sector. She serves as a trustee of the Cape Ann Museum and is a commissioner of the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., as well as a board member of the Society of the Four Arts, the museum said.
“We view the collection as a gathering of dear friends brought together over time,” said Wilber and Janet James in a prepared statement. “Recognizing that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, we have a deep wish to keep these pieces together rather than having them disperse and disappear into private hands. We felt that gifting the entire collection to the Cape Ann Museum is the best way to have them ‘Come Home,’ to be shared with and enjoyed by Cape Ann’s residents and visitors. We recognize that we are really not the owners, but rather the stewards of these works, and of the artists’ legacies.”
Barker said the collection builds on the James’s vision and generosity to create the new Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green) campus at the gateway to Cape Ann just off Grant Circle and Route 128.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.