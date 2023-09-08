Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.