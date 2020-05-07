MANCHESTER — The novel coronavirus has curtailed some of the events planned to mark the town's 375 birthday.
But Wednesday's event went off without a hitch.
To spread a little joy and celebrate Manchester's birthday, the 375th Anniversary Committee organized a car parade to honor essential town employees while keeping social distancing rules.
The parade kicked off at 7:45 a.m., the same time shifts change at Manchester's Police and Fire departments. About a dozen families joined the parade in their cars. The route passed the police and fire stations, Lahey Health, Town Hall, the Post Office, Allen’s Pharmacy and more.
The pandemic has forced the committee to reschedule many planned events. One lecture from the Manchester Historic Museum has been canceled, the other is planned to be delivered online. A film festival scheduled for April will move to a later date, as will a previously planned tea party in May. Still, the committee is still finding new ways to keep residents engaged and connected through this historic time.
"When we have our next meeting on the 13th of May, one of the big things we're going to talk about is how we're going to move forward and get spirit out to community," said Tom Kehoe of the 375th Anniversary Committee.