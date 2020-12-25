A java-fueled idea to raise money for education

ROCKPORT — For java lovers or those philanthropically minded individuals, the Educational Foundation for Rockport has put together a once-in-a-lifetime donation from Brothers’ Brew for one winner to receive a free small coffee drink daily — for life.
Only 25 "tickets" will be sold so each $1,000 donor will have a 1/25 chance at winning. Each donor will receive a $25 gift certificate to Brothers’ Brew from the educational foundation. This is open to Cape Ann and beyond.
"This is a major show of support for our public schools in Rockport from a beloved local business for which we are all deeply grateful," said Jamy Madeja, president of the Educational Foundation for Rockport. "The one lucky winner can keep the ‘coffee for life’ win or give it to one very lucky friend, family member, employee or any person of his or her choosing but only one single, specially designed photo ID will be created for the recipient."
Donations of any kind are desperately needed because of the fallout from the pandemic, she said, adding that they will supplement the usual Rockport school budget, which has been greatly impacted by added expenses related to both remote and in-person teaching from the enhanced safety protocols.
"There are new technology needs for students and teachers, such as the need for Chromebooks for all, and new leased software for all teachers, as well as more simple yet crucial items like individual whiteboards and supplies for young students to use at home in Zoom classes," she noted.
Donations to EFR of any amount can be made by check to: Educational Foundation for Rockport; P.O. Box 836; Rockport, MA 01966, or through the website at rockportedfoundation.org.
But the "Lucky Life EFR/Brothers’ Brew Daily Coffee recipient" donations of $1,000 will be entered in the 1/25 lottery, which will be drawn and videotaped at Brother’s Brew, at 27 Main St., as soon as 25 entries have been received. These donors are asked to be sure to include their email and postal address so the $25 gift certificate to Brothers’ Brew can be sent to them.
"On behalf of current and future students and teachers, EFR thanks you for whatever donation you can spare," said Madeja.
For more information, contact Madeja at 617-227-8410.