ROCKPORT — June Sullivan reflects on a long life, well lived, and is full of gratitude. She turns 100 this Monday, June 1.
The World War II veteran would have been part of the Memorial Day parade last Monday had there been one. She walked the nearly 2-mile procession route for decades. After her 90th birthday, she opted to ride in a car.
She worked until she was 88.
She took up playing the piano in her 70s, thanks to her friend Joanne Wile.
She learned to use a computer in her late 70s because Rockport Public Library where she was employed converted to a computerized system.
Her children also taught her how to send and receive text messages due to her diminished hearing.
Sullivan's time line runs long, from being born the year that women received the right to vote to seeing the world become a global village with the rise of computer technology and the internet.
Her advice for younger people — which is almost everyone — is to "always be thankful for your blessings."
She knows firsthand the challenges of life, having been nearly orphaned after her mother, who was separated from her husband, died of tuberculosis when June was 6. She and her brother lived with a widowed grandmother for a few years until she died. The siblings were destined for state custody until a family friend located their father, a train engineer who traveled the country. He lived in Brockton, where they would move. June later graduated from high school there.
Serving her country
Sullivan trained and graduated from Cambridge City Hospital in 1942 at age 22, fulfilling her dream of becoming a nurse. Months later, she enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and began her service in 1943.
"Our group was sent overseas on June 10 of 1943 in civilian clothes because there was no time to issue uniforms, nor was there any time for basic training," she recalled. They sailed out of New York City harbor on the Queen Mary.
"Approximately six days later, we landed in Scotland and then traveled to England. The goal was to set up hospitals in various sites to handle injured soldiers that were sure to result from future invasions," she said.
Their first patients were American and British soldiers from the African-Italian campaign.
On June 7, 1944 — a day after the launch of the "D-Day" Allied invasion of Normandy — Sullivan's group drew an influx of patients at multiple hospital sites in England.
"Suddenly, our group's status changed to a 'prisoner of war hospital,' and we began to receive many German, Austrian, Mongolian and Russian wounded soldiers," she said.
Sullivan served until 1946, stationed in England, France and Germany. She touched the lives of many wounded Allied soldiers, as well as prisoners of war who didn't expect humanitarian care in an enemy hospital. She never forgot the gesture when a Nazi soldier took the Luftwaffe, or air force, wings off his uniform and gave them to her in gratitude for her care. Those wings remain tucked inside her photo album about World War II.
New challenges
After the war, Sullivan returned to the Boston area and resumed her friendship with fellow Cambridge nurse Helen Sullivan, who would eventually become her sister-in-law. June Sullivan's husband, Francis Sullivan, served in the Navy aboard the destroyer USS Edwards during World War II. They would raise a family of seven children and, in the spirit of giving, took in foster children.
Sullivan returned to nursing, first at Cambridge City Hospital, and then at Addison Gilbert Hospital when the couple moved to Rockport.
She retired from nursing around age 70. For the next 18 years she worked part-time at the local children's library and delivered books to the elderly as the outreach coordinator.
Sullivan still lives at home, with several children in the vicinity. She now has 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She said perhaps a key to her longevity could be her diet and her attitude.
"Looking back, I realize I had good eating habits, except for the occasional ice cream, but back then we did not have processed foods and treats were for special occasions. I still sleep well and have a good appetite partly because I take a daily walk, and I am always up for a ride to enjoy our beautiful area," she said. "Also, even in adversity, I tended to be positive and grateful for what I had. And later in life, I was able to keep busy with new challenges."
She recalled one invention that came to the forefront when she was about 6 years old.
"Everyone was so excited about a new product coming out. It was sliced bread," she reminisced. "I couldn’t really figure out why that was so important but I guess that’s why we have that expression 'best thing since sliced bread.' "
