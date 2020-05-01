During this pandemic, Gloucester's Max Ramsey, 22, wanted to share a message of goodwill and did so in a big way.
The family houseboat is the idyllic turquoise blue one that every motorist sees as they approach Route 128's A. Piatt Andrew bridge to enter the "island" of Cape Ann where they take in the watery byways as they cross the Annisquam River.
The houseboat now boasts a 30-foot long red sign with the message "We're All In This Together."
Brett Ramsey said recently he and his son were talking when Max suggested they put a banner on the houseboat as a way of acknowledging this difficult time in history.
"He said 'let's just do it,' and we Googled the options and found a company. And a week letter, we received the banner," related the father. "He wanted to lighten the mood — sort of a 'Gloucester Strong' kind of thing."
Shortly afterward, Brett and his other son, Nick, took a skiff to the houseboat in order to put up the banner.
In the meantime, the family's construction and marine business will keep Max busy.
"Since Max was little, he always worked with me and he pretty much runs the day-to-day operations," said Brett Ramsey.
Early on when the social distancing regulations were put it place, the elder Ramsey said Facebook comments were awash with postings about how that houseboat would be a perfect place to quarantine.
While the family has not taken refuge on the water in the houseboat yet, it certainly will provide some safe social distancing come summer.
