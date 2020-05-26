A new normal for salons

For the two months that hair dressers were closed due to the novel coronavirus, Paula Curley had been having her husband dye her hair.
"My husband dyed my hair twice," the Gloucester resident laughed. "He didn't want to listen to any instructions."
She explained that while it was better than nothing, her husband is a "guy guy", so the outcome was short of professional.
But now she sits in the only open chair at Kerry's Salon on Chestnut Street in anticipation of a proper color done by Kerry Favazza — who, until Monday, had been closed since March 23.
"Here I am," Curley said excitedly.
With a long list of clients for the weeks ahead, Favazza is back in business as hair salons and barber shops across Massachusetts reopened on Memorial Day as part of Gov. Charlie Baker's four phase reopening plan.
Other salons either declined to comment or did not return the Times' phone calls at the time of publication.
Curley's case is a common cry for help as Favazza explained she has been getting a lot of similar calls.
"We have a lot of people coming in for corrective coloring right now for that reason," Favazza said. "Everyone is desperate."
For the two months that her salon had been closed, Favazza was busy bleaching and painting.
"Funny thing is that in the beginning of the crisis, I thought I need this pandemic because I have so many things I could get done right now," she said.
But when Gov. Baker extended the business closure in April, she was more than ready to reopen. "I was all ready to open, and then I was really bummed," Favazza explained.
With an open sign back out in front of her salon and newly painted staging areas ready for clients, Favazza is having to adjust to a new normal.
"Normally from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. I have six people," Favazza said, explaining that her full work day goes from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. "But today it's going to take me from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to do six people, because I have to space them out so much in between."
The delay is due to the new regulations that require hair salons to do a thorough cleaning in between each client.
This includes government issued standards and checklists for social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting — all of which can be found at mass.gov/info-details/safety-standards-and-checklist-hair-salons-and-barbershops.
"It is just a lot to do," she explained. "You just do what you have to do, and people are pretty understanding."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.