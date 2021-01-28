John Trunek sits down at his coffee table to write a letter, and begins with two simple words: "knock, knock."
A salute to what life was like before the novel coronavirus, the Gloucester resident’s letter reads as a message of hope that he and a hundred other Cape Ann residents hold on to as Jehovah’s Witnesses.
When the pandemic made in-person gatherings unsafe, Jehovah’s Witnesses — who use public meetings at Kingdom Hall at 76 Concord St., distribution of literature and door-to-door visits as their main ways of witnessing — stopped everything.
“Meeting together as we had always done several times a week at our Kingdom Hall was to be discontinued until further notice. We were told that the public ministry would be discontinued until further notice,” Trunek explained.
But rather quickly, as he recalls, Witnesses pivoted to what was accessible to them: ink, paper, and a lot of time.
Now, Trunek writes three to four letters a day while his wife makes phone calls.
“At first, I had to review reasons why just sitting at my desk and writing letters was really meaningful,” Trunek said. “I am not just one person writing a couple letters, but a part of a group with a larger message.”
According to their official website, Jehovah’s Witnesses strive to adhere to the form of Christianity that Jesus taught and that his apostles practiced. Founded in the late 19th century in the United States, witnesses are encouraged to go out and preach the message of God as creator and supreme being through distribution of literature and — traditionally — door-to-door visits.
When he first became a Witness in 1969 in Danvers, Trunek was intimidated by the idea of knocking on people's doors.
"I continue to be embarrassed about this, but I used to feel like I was butting into people's lives," he explained. "But, as I read what it says in the Bible, I saw that it doesn't matter that I don't feel comfortable as it is something God wants done."
"I became more accustomed to it," Trunek added, noting that he misses the very thing he used to be intimidated by as COVID-19 has kept people apart for so long.
The instruction to cancel in-person ministry in March came from within, a command the organization never thought would have to be made.
"Honestly, I don't think any of us thought that would come from the organization," Jehovah's Witness U.S. spokesman Robert Hendriks said in Zoom call with the Times on Wednesday. "We thought it might come from the government. ... There are plenty of totalitarian regimes that don't allow us to go preaching."
But in the U.S., where Jehovah’s Witnesses have over 50 Supreme Court decisions establishing their right to practice their religion, it was "a shock to the system."
The halt in ministry, however, made sense for them.
"The very reason why we go to our neighbors is the reason why we stopped going to our neighbors," Hendriks said. "We value their life and our life and we love them."
In the last nine months, he added that many congregations have covered their territories better than they have ever done before.
"And in some cases, faster," Hendriks said, explaining that people seem to be more responsive to letters and phone calls.
Despite the shift in ministry, the organization has not only seen an increase in membership but accomplished 33 translations of the Bible. It expects to complete 38 new translations in this new year.
"The work has not stopped. If anything, the work has increased exponentially," Hendriks said. "And in a time like today where there is not a lot of stability in this world, for people to be able to continue to get their spiritual nourishment and have their fellowship and do their ministry is more important now then ever."
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.