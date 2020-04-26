Each person has a reason for going in.
For some, it is affirming their ability to do hard things, the health benefits, a form of therapy, or even an enjoyment of the unfamiliar feeling it brings to their mind and body.
Mine was a curiosity born out of inexperience.
On a cloudless spring day during the surge of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of Cape Ann and North Shore residents — masked and socially distant — made their way down to the ocean to practice the Wim Hof Method.
The method, named after Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof, trains the body to adapt to extreme temperatures and survive within a natural environment through cold therapy, breathing exercises and commitment — a consciousness of self within extreme circumstances.
Standing at the water's edge of Niles Beach, I followed others as they stripped down to their bathing suits and made their way to what was recorded to be 43-degree water.
I let the salt waves lap my ankles. Then my knees. And before I knew it, I was waist deep with 10 feet of Atlantic Ocean between me and a stranger I had previously only conversed with over the phone.
"You did your breathing exercises, right?" asked George O'Shea, a Danvers resident who was marking his 107th consecutive day of going into the water.
I nodded, trying to focus on exhaling as much as inhaling and ignoring the tingling feeling in my thighs.
Expecting to see other swimmers wincing and focused on their own state of cold, I was surprised to hear hoots and hollers as people cheered for one another.
"Most people rush in and rush out," O'Shea said, referring to those who participate in polar plunges. "What you should do when you go is walk in and take your time."
"What happens after about a minute is your body acclimates and relaxes," he added.
A reason to be freezin'
"Everyone has a reason for going into the water," O'Shea smiled. "But at the end of the day, we all just really like each other."
One night in December, the 59-year old was walking past the beach and felt a calling to go into the water.
"I stripped down to my boxers and went into the water. It was beautiful," O'Shea said. "For me, it was an escape more than anything else. It is the only place my mind would settle down and I could meditate."
For others, the practice is for the proposed health benefits such as a boosted immune system and a positive influence on hormone levels.
Gloucester Pilates instructor Laurie Fleming initially began practicing the method with cold showers.
"The cold showers were miserable," she laughed.
After finding the beach group, her love grew for the community and the practice.
"You get hooked and you don't even know why because it is cold," she said. "But once you get down into the water, you get over that panic breath and then you realize, 'Oh my God, I am totally fine right now."
Another woman to my right, jumping up and down in a yellow one-piece bathing suit, had just started the method the day before. The smile on her face said it all: she would be back again tomorrow for sure.
"We all take care of each other," Fleming emphasized.
After four minutes of adjusting to the cold and laughing with a group of people I had just met, I dunked my head and made my way back to the shore.
Twelve minutes later, the others followed suit.
"We usually do 15 to 25 minutes," O'Shea explained.
Drying off and layering on sweatshirts, each swimmer's smile was soon masked by the cloth coverings they had arrived in.
"I cannot wait for the day this is all over," Brandeis Conroy said about the pandemic. "We then will be able to come together and share our stories in full."
