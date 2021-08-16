IPSWICH — When Jireh Ishaazi was feeling stressed out and isolated by the pandemic last summer, she took solace in a kayak trip down the Ipswich River with friends. As much as she enjoyed her experience, however, Ishaazi couldn’t help but notice that she was the only person of color on the river that day.
“At the end of the day it hit me that I hadn’t seen anybody who looked like me,” she said.
Ishaazi is trying to change that dynamic. She reached out to the Ipswich River Watershed Association and volunteered to help form the Ipswich River Minority Inclusion Initiative, an effort to provide free Ipswich River memberships to minority families.
Ishaazi has raised about $1,000 to help pay for the memberships through Facebook donations and by participating in the Ipswich River Watershed Association’s annual Paddle-a-thon fundraising event. Free memberships have been given to three minority families in Ipswich so far, and Ishaazi and the IRWA are looking for more families throughout the North Shore to take advantage of the program.
Ishaazi said people of color are often unaware of resources like the Ipswich River or have difficulty accessing them. She noted that the town of Ipswich has few people of color and said “most of them to keep to themselves.”
Ishaazi, 23, came to Ipswich last year from her native Uganda to be near her father, who works in Ipswich, and her sister, who is a student at Gordon College in Wenham.
“In Uganda everyone is Black,” she said. “When I came here I felt isolated and alone because I didn’t see any other person like me. I feel safe most of the time. Ipswich has some places that are charming and the people are quite friendly. It’s a nice town but more could be done.”
Ishaazi said many of people of color are living on a tight budget and view something like an Ipswich River Watershed Association membership as a “luxury,” so she decided to raise money to offer the free memberships. Family memberships, which are normally $50 per year, cover unlimited use of the facilities at the IRWA’s Riverbend headquarters, including kayaks and canoes.
Patrick Lynch, the IRWA’s director of policy and planning, said the association had already identified the lack of diversity among people using the river as a problem, during its strategic planning last year. But he said Ishaazi’s efforts have “pushed us to do something.”
“She’s an example of someone who came here, had a great day and said, ‘Why am I the only person who looked like me on the river?,’” Lynch said.
The problem for many minority families is that the IRWA’s Riverbend headquarters, on County Road in Ipswich, can only be accessed by car. Two of the families who have accepted free memberships so far live within walking distance.
The association is hoping that the opening of a newly improved public landing on the river will help solve that problem. Next week it is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Peatfield Street Landing. The landing is only two blocks from the Ipswich train station. The IRWA is working with the town to add a boat rack at the landing so paddlers can paddle from Peatfield to Riverbend.
Lynch said the IRWA has reached out to the city of Salem to try to make minority residents aware that they will be able to access the river via a 20-minute train ride and a short walk.
The IRWA, a nonprofit whose goal is to protect and promote the Ipswich River, is also trying to reach more diverse groups throughout the area to attend its free summer education program, called the Floating Classroom. Lynch said the association is hoping to make the program fully bilingual.
“By putting programming in English and Spanish we can reach a whole group of people we don’t reach right now,” he said.
Lynch said the organization is open to suggestions from the public about what else it can do to reach people of color and make them feel welcome on the river.
Ishaazi said taking advantage of public outdoor spaces is important for the mental health of people of color, especially during the pandemic when other options might be limited. For her, the Ipswich River has been a great place to go to “relax and unwind.”
“People of color have really gone through a lot these past few months,” she said. “I want them to go out more and enjoy nature and have fun and take advantage of the resources available to them to live better lives.”
