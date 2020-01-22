ROCKPORT — A new sidewalk connecting Rockport to Gloucester on Nugent Stretch could be on the horizon.
A sidewalk stretches alongside Route 127 in Gloucester and stops abruptly right at the "Welcome to Rockport" sign at mile 16.4. The proposed new sidewalk would cover some, if not all, of the 1-mile stretch of Route 127, known as Nugent Stretch, from the Rockport town line to 198 Main St., where the sidewalk begins again.
At the moment, surveyors with the state Department of Transportation are studying the state-owned Route 127 to see if the project is feasible. The results are expected to be announced within a couple of months. If the project is indeed feasible, the town of Rockport will decide if it wishes to move forward with construction.
Selectman Donald Campbell Jr. spearheaded the review with help from the offices of state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, and MassDOT.
"If we can feasibly construct this project it would be very valuable to the town," Tarr said. "But there's always the issue of weighing the costs and benefits. The main thing is that no decisions will be made until we do it in a transparent way with the municipal government. I don't want people thinking there will be cement trucks pulling in tomorrow without their input."
Campbell said he believes the sidewalk would help keep residents safe and boost the quality of life in town.
"People are constantly walking back and forth (on the highway) at night and during the day to," he says. "Every day I see two or three people walking. I'm hoping nothing tragic happens there.
The sidewalks would provide easier access to Nugent Stretch's nature trails "so people can enjoy the natural beauty of Rockport," Campbell said.
The project right now is in an exploratory phase. Campbell stresses the town has not committed to pursuing any construction. The survey has been paid for by the state and no town money has been spent so far.
"There are many things that have to be vetted like safety access, vernal pools," Campbell said. "There are many things that have to be in consideration" before the next steps are taken.
Still, Campbell said the public reception to the project has been "overwhelming."
"I originally wanted a walking path on the road," he said. "Now people are wanting to expand it into bike paths."
