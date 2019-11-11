State and city officials, local veterans and members of the public had one unifying message to all who have served in the armed forces this Veterans Day — you are not alone.
On Monday morning, the Gloucester High School auditorium was nearly filled for this year's Veterans Day ceremony organized by the city's Veterans Services office.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, a guest speaker, discussed how important it was for a community to come together and support its veteran population. As a supporter of the state's BRAVE and Valor Acts, which aim to alleviate some of the difficulties veterans face when transitioning back home, Tarr promised the crowd he will continue "to listen and show that we care about you."
During his speech, Tarr made multiple references to a letter to the editor of the Times written by Lester S. Wass Post 3 Commander Mark Nestor. The letter, published on Nov. 9, urged the public to attend to the Veterans Day service or, at the very least, spend three hours on Monday to show support of our nation's troops.
"There are approximately 29,000 residents of Gloucester," it reads. "But in past Veterans Day ceremonies, barely 400 residents have spent two-plus hours to attend. ... As we celebrate this Veterans Day each one of us within the community should make a vow to do more, starting today. When the veteran returns, reach out to him or her. Be there! Listen! Offer!"
Nestor's words appeared to have an affect. Many of the veterans in attendance commented on the crowd size during the follow-up luncheon at the Legion. Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru, who hosted the ceremony for the sixth time this year, said seeing the number of families with young children in attendance was very encouraging.
"(The ceremony) was about bringing an abundance of support not just from other veterans but the community as well," Curcuru said.
Jim Melanson, a veteran of the Korean War, also noticed the larger crowd.
"There was more of a turnout," he remarked. "When it comes to represent the city, Gloucester always shows up."
Augustus MacDonald, who also served as commander of Post 3, said he's been celebrating Veterans Day in Gloucester ever since his tour in Vietnam ended in 1973.
"It was a great ceremony with a decent turnout," he said of this year's proceedings.
Earlier this month, Nestor was named an "unsung hero" by Rotary District 7930 for leading Post 3 in various initiatives to better the lives of Cape Ann's veteran population.
"I'm here to tell the vets they are not isolated," he told theTimes at the luncheon. "That's my goal in life — to get the vets supported — because some of them have paid high prices for their service."
Midway through the ceremony, William O'Brien, who retired after 20-plus years of service in the U.S. Army, delivered the keynote address.
"When invited to give remarks by (former Gloucester Veterans Agent) Arley Pett on the importance of Veterans Day, my initial reaction was, 'What can a guy from Brooklyn, New York, share with this audience? What do we have in common?'" he said. "My first thoughts were about the culture of community in service to our nation. ... I believe that a call to service originates within a community culture based upon a foundation of caring for improving the human condition. That's probably the greatest takeaway that I can share with this audience."
After a closing benediction by the Rev. Rona Tyndall of the Grace Center, attendees marched from Gloucester High School to the Joan of Arc monument in American Legion Square. There, city officials, including Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and police Chief Ed Conley, laid wreaths at the base of the memorial in honor of the Gloucester residents who served in World War I.
"We did have a good crowd today but (the veterans) deserve a bigger crowd," Romeo Theken said. "It's not just something we should do once per year, showing respect for our veterans. We need to celebrate our veterans every day. It's mind-boggling we don't have a bigger crowd."
