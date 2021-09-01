While masks covered any facial expressions Tuesday morning, the energy of the first day of school across Gloucester was worth a thousand smiles.
"It went really really smooth," Superintendent Ben Lummis said right after helping out at Veterans Memorial Elementary School with after-school pick-ups by parents. "It was nice to start the school year on a beautiful sunny day here in Gloucester and there were a lot of happy kids and staff."
"It was great to see everyone back in the schools again," he added.
For the Veterans community, it is a year of change as it transitions to a new, temporary location at St. Ann School while awaiting construction of the new consolidated elementary school — to be shared with East Gloucester Elementary pupils and staff — at 11 Webster St.
Veterans Principal Matt Fusco was excited to see the children get enthused about getting into a new building.
"The kids got right into the learning which was really great and they were great about wearing their masks," he said.
Fusco noted that they plan to connect with the neighborhood by utilizing the playground at Burnham's Field and reading time at Sawyer Free Library.
In addition to the new school location, the school district is entering the academic year with a number of new regulations in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
This year will continue to look a bit abnormal as all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors while in any school facility and on all school transportation.
Face masks are not required when outside or when an adult is alone in a segregated space such as an office, cubicle and classroom.
As a condition of employment, all adults who work in the schools must be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed.
While vaccination will not be mandated for schoolchildren — a vaccine is not available for those younger than 12 — the district is working with the mayor’s office, city Health Department, and other local agencies on a citywide campaign to get all eligible students vaccinated.
After Oct. 1, the state said that if a school has a vaccination rate above 80% for staff and students, then vaccinated individuals would no longer be subject to the masking requirement.
Also Tuesday, teachers, staff and many students at day care centers and after-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors after Labor Day by an unanimous vote of the state Board of Early Education and Care.
All employees and children 5 and older enrolled in state-licensed day care, after-school and out-of-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors beginning Sept. 7, and children between the ages of 2 and 5 who can "safely and appropriately wear, remove, and handle face masks" will be "strongly encouraged" to wear one. By federal public health order, all children older than 2 and school staff are required to wear masks on child care transportation.
Schools open Wednesday in Rockport, Essex and Manchester.
