Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain and becoming windy. Rain may be heavy late. Low 62F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.