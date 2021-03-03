Gloucester High School's Class of 2023 is conducting a city-wide charity effort to ship shoe donations to Third World countries.
"We had no other projects planned for the last half of year due to COVID," said Class President Jeff Stauffer. "We did a calendar raffle last month that was our main fundraiser for this year. We ended up raising $4,000 for the class. Luckily, Liz Tarr, a special education teacher at the school, told us about Angel Bins."
The Los Angeles-based nonprofit collects unwanted shoes and donates them to those in need across the world.
"After doing a lot of research I thought this would be a great way to connect the community," Tarr said. "I think it's a great way for the students to reach out and develop their interpersonal skills, sort of getting them outside their own boxes."
While Angel Bins collects all types of shoes both broken and gently used, the Gloucester High teens are seeking ready-to-wear sneakers.
"We're looking for athletic sneakers, fashion sneakers and cleats that are closed-toed and in good condition," explained Stauffer. "Angel Bins will come collect the donations at Gloucester High once we get a substantial amount of donations."
Last week, students placed donation boxes at each of Gloucester's seven schools. Collections will continue through May. The students' goal is to collect 700 pairs.
"We already got big donations from Liz Tarr and a couple of other families," Stauffer said.
Tarr said she connected with members of her running group through Facebook to see if they had any old sneakers they wanted to donate.
"I have a lot of shoes, unfortunately," she said with a laugh. "I think this is a great fundraiser for right now because with everyone inside all day, there's an incentive people have to clean out their houses. We're hoping they'll help us in the process."
Angel Bins will pick up the shoes, wash them when possible, the pack and ship them to various third would countries. The nonprofit will pay the Class of 2023 an amount based on the weight of shoes collected.
Patrons are welcome to drop off their donations at any of the boxes at the schools. Socially distant drive-by donations will be accepted on Saturday, March 27 and May 15, from 8 a.m. to noon, outside Gloucester High.
