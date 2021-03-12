For all those curious critters out there, it was determined that the granite block that sits askew on Dog Bar Breakwater was most likely upended by waves.
And while this answer might ease the anxious minds of some, I found the details provided by readers to be the most fascinating part of the whole mystery.
Local geologist Marty Ross, who has been mapping rocks along the entire shoreline of Gloucester and Rockport, explained that the mystery of the vertical granite block is no mystery at all.
“When a wave strikes the breakwater, water is forced under great pressure into the spaces between the blocks of granite,” Ross explained. “This alone is capable of shifting a block, especially one already in a precarious position. In addition, the water surging into the spaces forces air to be compressed under high pressure at the back of the gaps. When the water recedes from the gap, the highly compressed air escapes explosively, further displacing the rock. Repeat the process with each wave and you can end up with oddities such as the puzzling one on the Dog Bar.”
Ross also recommended "Cape Ann, Its Physical and Environmental Geology” for some light reading on a heavy subject.
Another reader sent a link to the Wikipedia page for Archimedes Principle, explaining that objects in fluids behave differently than when in air above the surface.
If the density of seawater is about 62 pounds per cubic foot and the density of granite is 168 pounds per cubic foot, then the difference is 104 pounds per cubic foot — making the boulder easier to lift or displace when immersed.
It only takes that 104 pounds of force to lift in water as opposed to 168 in air, the reader explained.
Unless you are The Hulk, and then all matters of physics do not apply.
While the letters regarding Dog Bar's granite rock that were dropped off by carrier pigeon were plentiful, one did inquire about another mystery: the name of the massive boulder at the end of Ten Pound Island.
It looks like we have got another mystery to solve!
Want to suggest your favorite trail? Let reporter Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.