Wet weather didn't prevent crowds from attending Middle Street Walk events or the lighting of Gloucester's Lobster Trap Christmas tree on Saturday.
Youngsters flocked to Sawyer Free Library where staff and members of the Gloucester High School National Honor Society staffed stations with Harry Potter-themed crafts and treats.
People checked out dozens of gingerbread houses and Cape Ann-specific panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt at Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall, visited open houses at the Cape Ann and Sargent House museums, and took in bell-ringing and choral concerts.
Others took advantage of the holiday fairs at the churches in the vicinity to buy gifts.
The lighting of the Lobster Trap Christmas tree in front of the police station took place at 5 p..m., after the Fire Department topped it with a star around 4:15 p.m.
“Sea Lights,” presented by the Gloucester nonprofit LuminArtz at 6 p.m., was a new event this year that transformed the facade of Cape Ann Museum into a magical display created and animated by local artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.