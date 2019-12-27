ROCKPORT — When Gloucester artist Sam Nigro was googling around on the internet searching out "Twin Lights," he was struck by the images and label of a unique tiny bottling company of Rockport called Twin Lights Soda.
The label sports Rockport's historic Thacher Island and its iconic twin lighthouses.
Nigro was inspired to paint a scene of the twin lighthouses that were part of the label and include a fishing vessel with "Twin Lights Soda" on the hull.
Nigro is famous for painting oars of local eating establishments and other popular venues around Cape Ann and giving them away. And this case was no different.
"When I saw that image, I remembered carrying the wooden crate of Twin Lights sodas," he recalled. Those wooden crates were a fond memory for many of the loyal customers who bought the soda by the crate.
A lifelong Rockport resident, Pierce Sears knows the long-standing connection between history and art.
Sears said he was surprised beyond words to have been thought of to receive one of Nigro's painted oars. The soft-spoken Sears said he was thrilled to receive such a unique gift from a stranger.
In 2007, the company celebrated 100 years. It was known for its quality and tiny 7-ounce bottles, some from soda machines that clearly dated back to the era of the 1950s, when a bottle was about five cents.
A Gloucester Times article at the time outlined the history of Twin Light beverages, bottled by the Thomas Wilson Bottling Co., which was the only independent bottling company on Cape Ann. Thomas Wilson started the company in 1907, after which it was taken over by Wilson’s stepson, Joseph Sears, and it remained a family business ever since with direct deliveries to homes and businesses with the famous wooden crates. Joseph Sears’ grandson, Pierce Sears, would later run the business after he took over from his father, George Sears.
At one point, the company made 12 flavors of soda, including ginger ale, orange and grape, among the most popular.
When asked his favorite flavor, Nigro replied: "Ginger ale, naturally, but they say the orange is great."
Although the beverage company no longer makes the soda regularly, it does show up from time to time at local events, like the Harvest Festival this past fall.
In a 1997 Wall Street Journal article about "mom and pop" bottlers, the article shared this final note: "'It's definitely a dying business — that's a foregone conclusion,' says Mr. Sears, a polite, well-built man with closely cropped hair. 'At least I'm not young, that eases the pain a little.'"
