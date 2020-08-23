A tale of two St. John's schools' reopening plans

DANVERS — The Catholic all-boys St. John's Prep is taking advantage of the 10-day delay allowed for the start of school and opening with a hybrid model based on 6 feet of social distancing in class.
The school's plan is similar to hybrid models as well as remote learning, represented by public schools as they navigate safely reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many other private schools are planning for mostly in-person learning five days a week when the new school year begins. T
The reasons for this vary from school to school. But in many instances, small, independent schools are able to meet and exceed social distancing protocols as well as other COVID-19 related measures, and have the resources on hand to implement technology upgrades like cameras in all classrooms if an outbreak forces schools to close this fall and winter.
At St. John's Pre, the hybrid learning plan calls for the 1,500-student body to be split into two cohorts, with approximately 150 middle-school students and 600 high-school students in each group. Masks or face coverings, hand washing, enhanced cleaning and classes being held in multipurpose rooms in the Wellness Center — to create more classroom spaces — are all part of a detailed plan crafted by an advisory group that included medical and public health experts associated with the school.
Cohort A will go to school in-person for two days, Monday and Tuesday, while Cohort B will attend in-person for two days, on Wednesday and Thursday. Then Cohort A will have in-person instruction on Friday and the following Monday, and the rotation will continue. On the days when a cohort is not on campus, they will attend school remotely.
To aid students attending class remotely, the school is installing Zoom Room technology in 106 classrooms, according to its 49-page reopening plan.
"Each classroom will have a large monitor on the back wall displaying students participating via Zoom. Classrooms will also be equipped with a high-quality 'Pan, Tilt, Zoom' camera that will allow three views: full front of the classroom, front whiteboard, and side whiteboard," the plan states. The setup includes ceiling microphones, a sound bar, and monitor to view the speaker on Zoom.
Students will also have the opportunity to go fully remote if families chose. The first day of classes is Sept. 16, with a series of acclimation days leading up to the reopening.
Meanwhile, at St. John the Baptist School in Danvers, students' desks will be spaced 3 feet apart, everyone has to wear masks, and all 360 pupils will be in the building at once after the first week of school in September.
At St. John's, there will be about 20 students per class spaced 3 feet apart according to guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Boston Archdiocese. A 32-person safe return team spent weeks studying guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health.
"This is what 3 feet will look like between desks," said Valerie Shippen, the school principal, during a tour of a second-grade classroom. The large Smartboard at the front of the room will serve as a focal point, since the teacher will not be walking around the class in order to maintain social distancing from students.
Classrooms will also be outfitted with tripods and cameras to stream classes online in real time for students attending remotely.
Along with enhanced cleaning, students and staff would adhere to health protocols. Masks or face coverings are mandatory for teachers, staff and students in grades 1 and up, and are strongly suggested for those in preschool and kindergarten.
The plan is to start school on Sept. 8, initially with half days but gradually bringing all grades into the building. The following week would be full, in-person learning, while preschool and kindergarten would attend half days.
If things worsen, and the school goes to 6 feet of social distancing, Shippen said, the school will split the students into two groups by families. One group will be in school one week, while the other attends remotely.
School uniforms are mandatory at St. John's, even for students logging on from home. This will help give students a sense of purpose as they attend remotely, said Shippen.
John Castelluccio contributed to this report.
Here's a look at the plans from some other private schools on the North Shore:
Pingree School
Pingree, a private high school in South Hamilton, is going forward with a hybrid learning model that allows for about 50% of students on campus each day. When students start classes, however, will depend on what grade they’re in.
Pingree will bring grades 9 and 12 back on Sept. 9 to allow for the freshmen to have an extended orientation to life on campus and seniors a chance to re-center themselves as student leaders. Grades 10 and 11 will join them Sept. 14. Several other events, including orientations, have been scheduled throughout the days leading up to the first day of classes.
The academic program has shifted to a more modular experience focusing on a few subjects at a time during the first trimester, with the goal of shifting from covering content like a normal schedule would and, instead, focus on more discovery, deep learning and skill-based work while reducing the amount of time students are in class together. The schedule includes two five-week modules and a three-week fully remote booster block between Thanksgiving and December break. Specific mod assignments for courses will be outlined when students receive their schedules. The second trimester will be shorter than normal and begin after the New Year, though it hasn’t been decided if the second and third trimesters will be built around modules.
Shore Country Day School
Shore Country Day, a private school for pre-K through grade 9 in Beverly, plans to have on-campus learning for all students beginning the week of Aug. 31. The school anticipates starting with a half-day schedule for the first week of school, with students arriving in stages over the first three days.
Landmark School
The private school in Beverly for students with dyslexia will have on-campus learning for its high school students and a hybrid model for the elementary/middle school. Elementary/middle school students will be split into two groups, with each group having one week of in-person instruction followed by one week of remote learning.
Glen Urquhart School
The pre-K through grade 8 private school in Beverly plans to offer as much in-person instruction as possible, although it could have periods of distance-learning.
North Shore Education Consortium
Most students will attend school in person five days per week at the Beverly-based consortium, which operates several schools and programs for students with emotional, behavioral and developmental disabilities. But the in-person school day will be abbreviated and supplemented by remote learning assignments. Some schools will start with students attending in-person two days per week and learning remotely for 2 1/2 days per week.
Bishop Fenwick
Bishop Fenwick plans to hold separate orientation days on campus for each grade level the week of Aug. 31. The private Catholic high school in Peabody will then hold a four-week phase, called Ramping Up, from Sept. 8 to Oct. 1 in which students will attend classes on campus and online on alternating days. The school is preparing for a full return to campus on Monday, Oct. 5. But even then, some students will participate virtually in some classes even while at Fenwick, with the school providing spaces for the virtual learning.
Harborlight Montesorri
The Beverly school for children up to grade 8 is planning on having students on campus five days per week in September.
The Children's Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf
The school in Beverly is planning to hold classes in person and on campus beginning Sept. 1.
The Saints Academy
The Catholic school in Beverly for pre-K through grade 8 plans to hold in-person classes starting Sept. 9.
Tower School
The preK-8 private school in Marblehead says it plans to open in September for all students to be in-person five days a week, following all health and safety guidelines set out by the state. The school is also planning for a "full set of scenarios" beyond its control and references to an overview of the school's remote learning experience this past spring, which formed the foundation for scenario planning for the new academic year.
