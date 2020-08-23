A tale of two St. John's schools' reopening plans

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch.