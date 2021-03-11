BEVERLY — In a year when it's been difficult to attract customers of any kind, Jacob's Corner Bar & Grille on Rantoul Street is expected to welcome two famous faces on Thursday.
George Clooney and Ben Affleck are scheduled to be at the bar to shoot a scene for their upcoming movie "A Tender Bar," according to Jacob's Corner owner Vinny Orlando. Clooney is directing and Affleck is one of the stars.
Orlando said Clooney selected Jacob's Corner after it was suggested by a location scout a few months ago. Clooney came to Beverly last month to check it out in person.
"He said the bar reminds him of a bar he went to as a kid," Orlando said.
Orlando said movie crews have been working since Monday to transform Jacob's Corner into The Dickens. He said the plan is to shoot a scene featuring Affleck on the sidewalk outside the bar that involves his character buying or selling a car. The inside of the bar will not be used. The scene is expected to take only one day to shoot.
Orlando said the excitement over the shooting is a nice diversion during a difficult year. Jacob's Corner shut down for four months when the pandemic hit last March and reopened under COVID restrictions in July. He's hoping the buzz about the movie will gain recognition for the business and attract more customers.
"It's a lot of fun," Orlando said. "You get so stuck in the monotony of everything, then you get this jolt of craziness. People are so excited. I've been amazed at how much response it's gotten."
The movie crews have also turned an empty building adjacent to Jacob's Corner into a "Foto Hut" shop, with "7 hour film developing." Orlando said a section of Rantoul Street will be closed to traffic while the scene is being shot.
The movie is based on the book, "The Tender Bar: A Memoir," by J.R. Moehringer. According to Variety, the story centers on the author as a young boy who is seeking a replacement for his father, a New York City disc jockey who had vanished before his son spoke his first word. The boy turns in desperation to the bar on the corner and finds friendship from his uncle and other adults who take him into their circle.
According to published reports, the movie will star Tye Sheridan as J.R., Affleck as his uncle Charlie, Lily Rabe as J.R.'s mother, and Christopher Lloyd as his grandfather. The movie has been filming in the Boston area since late February.
The owners of Marcorelle's Fine Wine and Beer in downtown Ipswich also told The Salem News in January that Clooney intended to film a scene using their shop.
Orlando said he had not been asked yet to appear in the scene. But said he might keep some of the items that movie crews have installed on the building, such as a new wooden door, wooden blinds and one of the 'Dickens' signs.
Orlando said he spoke briefly with Clooney from across the street when he came to Beverly last month, but the conversation was limited due to COVID restrictions.
"He seemed like a pretty nice guy," Orlando said.
