It is hard to fathom, as we inch through the spectral light of COVID-19, that we have been here before. It was more than a century ago. But we have been here before.
In the spring of 1918, World War I began its initial descent from its flight of nightmarish history, scarring Europe for nearly half a century and, along with the Russian Revolution, changing the world forever.
As that meat grinder of a chapter closed, a new one — even more deadly than the war itself — opened. Only this time, the carnage wasn’t limited to the exhausted plains of Europe.
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, as the COVID-19 pandemic of today, ran like lava around the globe, devastating Europe, Asia and the United States.
It also scorched the rocky shores of Cape Ann.
By the time it ended in 1919, public health officials estimate the N1H1 virus killed as many as 50 million worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States. On its own, according to researchers, the virus lowered life expectancy in the United States by more than 12 years.
On Cape Ann, according to a history of Addison Gilbert Hospital, the virus killed more than 250 between early September and late October.
The grounds of the hospital on Washington Street, founded in 1889, ultimately became the Cape Ann epicenter for treating Spanish flu patients. And virtually all treatment took place outside.
It’s trustees commissioned a sprawling outside tent hospital, a medical armada of canvas atop what now is Addison Gilbert’s front parking area.
The fleet of tents was independently managed by officers and medical staff from the State Guard and U.S. Army, with assistance where possible from Addison Gilbert’s doctors and nurses.
As October’s shock of color on Cape Ann ebbed toward November’s grays, the last three patients in the tent hospital were transferred into Addison Gilbert or discharged home.
The canvas hospital was closed, the 100 tents dismantled and stowed.
“The weeks that it had run had taken a terrible toll,” according to a passage in the Addison Gilbert Hospital history, “As They May Need.” “Cape Ann lost more than 250 people, with hardly a family spared. It had struck all walks of life, but without the selfless assistance of hundreds of volunteers it would have been worse.”
The virus moved swiftly, helped immensely by the transit of millions of soldiers to and from the European battlefields of World War I.
Even today, public health officials and historians cannot definitively say where or when the 1918 virus began. Except everyone seems to agree it had nothing to with Spain.
The viral timeline developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points the wagging finger of history at the spring of 1918, when “outbreaks of flu-like illness are first detected in the United States.” Cases also were being documented in Europe and Asia.
In Fort Riley, Kansas, more than 100 soldiers went down with the flu at a military installation. “Within a week, the number of flu cases quintuples,” according to the CDC timeline.
The first reference nationally to influenza appeared April 5 in a weekly public health report. It mentioned 18 severe cases and three deaths in Haskell, Kansas.
But it wasn’t until the fall, in the swell of the “second wave” of the virus, that the pandemic visited itself on Massachusetts and Cape Ann.
When it came, it did so with a vengeance. Its own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. War and plague riding point.
On Sept. 6, 1918, as the Red Sox lost 3-1 to the Cubs in Game 2 of the only World Series the Sox would win for the next 86 years, the Gloucester Daily Times reported the first Spanish flu cases in Boston.
“Lookout now, old Mr. Grip is around,” read the headline of the story about 350 U.S. Navy personnel at Commonwealth Pier being stricken and scores more at the Army training camp at Camp Devens in central Massachusetts.
Four days later, according to the Addison Gilbert Hospital history, Gloucester had its first death from the Spanish flu.
It was just the tip of the viral spear heading for Gloucester.
