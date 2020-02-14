Hundreds of residents woke up and enjoyed breakfast to support seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore.
Around 340 people attended a special breakfast buffet in the name of Meals on Wheels — the daily home-delivered lunch program run by SeniorCare Inc. — at the Gloucester House restaurant in downtown Gloucester, said Paula Curley of SeniorCare.
The breakfast is supported by the Linquata family of Gloucester House, dozens of sponsor organizations, students from the Gloucester High School Junior ROTC program who waited on tables, and diners.
"It was a beautiful day, a nice community event," said Curley. "The mayor (Sefatia Romeo Theken) stopped by, Senator Bruce Tarr and Rep. Brad Hill."
"And Mike Linquata — he's over 90 now — was there," she said. "He started this 46 years ago."
Diners were also treated to candy, lip balm, mugs, and pens, courtesy of the sponsors.
The breakfast is a major fundraiser for SeniorCare's Meals on Wheels program, which currently delivers food to more than 550 elders each day. Annually, this exceeds 135,000 home-delivered meals. In addition, 39,000-plus meals are served at community dining sites throughout the North Shore.
More information on SeniorCare’s nutrition programs — including how to volunteer to help or how to get assistance for an elder — is available by contact SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or visiting www.seniorcareinc.org.
