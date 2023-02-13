For “date night,” many couples will choose a restaurant or movie, but one Gloucester couple has made their weekly volunteering time a segue for such an outing.
Janis and John Bell have dubbed Friday afternoons when they deliver food for The Open Door to be their designated time together, and afterward they get take-out for their own meal.
They live life with gratitude and a desire to give back.
“It’s biblical — as you give, you receive — and we do believe that,” said Janis Bell.
Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of The Open Door, applauds their efforts, and in the spirit of Valentine’s Day wanted to share their story.
“I think as the world shut down during the (COVID- 19) pandemic, they stepped up and became regular volunteers for deliveries and it took on a life of its own,” she said. “It was really so indicative of who John and Janis are in wanting to give back to community. When we had to close our buildings, people still needed food. During the pandemic, you heard the word ‘pivot’ a lot, and we had to find a way for people to get groceries and meals from our programs.”
She noted that the Bells were entrenched in the Harvest Meals program at Trinity Congregational Church for many years, as well as taking rotations with their church at The Open Door.
“It seemed like a natural shift to become volunteer drivers for deliveries,” said LaFontaine.
But the Bells have a unique back story, having met half a world away, in Korea in 1966.
John Bell was a U.S. Army captain, and Janis Rose was an American Red Cross “Donut Dolly,” a nickname given as an homage to the Red Cross women who handed out doughnuts to troops in previous wars. They were deployed to provide support and a sympathetic ear to millions of U.S. service members.
“These Red Cross workers were part of the Red Cross Supplemental Recreational Activities Overseas program. The standards for them were higher than those of the military: They had to be at least 25 years old, college-educated, able to provide recommendation letters and pass physical exams, as well as have an ‘outstanding personality,’ “ according to the Red Cross website. “They traveled by helicopter, truck and Jeep to reach servicemen, and they too experienced the challenges and tragedies of war. ... They comforted those who had seen the horrors of war up close.”
As the daughter of a Presbyterian minister, Janis Rose had lived up and down the East Coast growing up.
“I had just graduated from college and I wanted to see the Far East, and found a job with the American Red Cross,” she recalled.
She knew she was likely heading to either Vietnam or Korea. In that era, the Vietnam War was raging and Korea was still a war zone.
“Jan was actually within eye distance from the DMZ. Often she traveled in an army personnel carrier,” recalled John Bell.
In addition to serving doughnuts and coffee during the soldiers’ breaks, the Donut Dollies also put on programs in the field.
“John would bring his troops to preview our programs before we went on the road, and they would give us thumbs up or thumbs down and help sharpen up our skills. We did singing, dancing and quiz programs,” Janis Bell said.
John and Janis Bell first crossed paths in the officers club at the ASCOM depot, located about half way between Inchon and Seoul, South Korea. She was among the roughly 50 women among 38,000 American soldiers.
“He was very casual, very modest and fun. At the time my father was dean of Curry College so I was living in Massachusetts, and John said when you get back to the states, you have to go to the ‘other cape’ because we always went to Cape Cod. He said you have to go to the ‘better’ cape,” she recalled. “And we did connect in Massachusetts. I fell in love with Cape Ann and John Bell.”
They got married by her father in 1968 at Curry College, and this August they will celebrate 55 years of marriage.
