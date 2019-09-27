SALEM — Brian Kennedy, now three months into his leadership of Peabody Essex Museum, stood at a podium in front of a stories-tall mural depicting North and South America, activity on the oceans surrounding them and a banner carrying the words “PEACE, COMMERCE, PROSPERITY.”
“What you’ll experience this evening in the three floors of our new wing is a whole new window on the world,” Kennedy said Wednesday, speaking to museum curators and news media from around the region. “The experience of PEM is the experience of Salem, of this environment — an understanding that is based on collections that were maritime, ethnographic and natural history.”
Kennedy gestured toward two glass doors a few hundred feet away.
“And just in front of me here, we have a beautiful new garden, which of course goes with the many gardens that PEM has among its 22 historic properties,” he continued. “Many of them we hope to activate as part of a master planning exercise that will be creating new forms of activation for the houses.”
Tens of thousands will hit Peabody Essex Museum this weekend as the museum drops admission fees and opens its new 40,000-square-foot expansion at 161 Essex St., which broke ground almost three years ago.
But it isn’t just a new wing that’s being opened.
“We’re in the process of opening 11 collection-inspired installations — not just in the new wing, but throughout the museum — and it’s part of a museum-wide initiative,” said Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, the museum’s deputy director. “In the next three years, we’ll be opening 10 more. It’s a great feeling to be done with phase one, but there’s more great things to come.”
The $125 million expansion includes three new galleries, a sunlit atrium, a new entry for school and group tours and a new 5,000-square-foot garden built into the museum’s footprint.
The new galleries are filled with exhibits on maritime history, Asian export art and the humanity that links fashion and design — all subjects that in a way harken back to recent exhibits at the museum in the last half-decade.
But this time, there are local connections. The maritime exhibit sheds light on the industry that put Salem on the map 300 years ago. The Asian export art exhibit highlights “the uncomfortable truth that many of these works of art were originally purchased with profits derived from the illegal opium trade,” an era of maritime trade that has often been tied to the downfall of Salem’s maritime connections.
Phillips Library
Many of the exhibits, both in and beyond the new wing, lean on the resources of the Phillips Library — including the all-digital “Figurehead 2.0” that showers the walls of the East India Marine Hall with present and historic shipping records.
The Phillips Library, for the first time, has a home in the main museum after its materials were controversially moved last year to a new Collection Center in Rowley.
The first Phillips Library exhibit focuses on Nathaniel Hawthorne. It was the brainchild of Catherine Robertson, a print librarian who spends her days at the Collection Center.
“When we got this space, we were just a little ... so excited about what we could do, and we just had so many great ideas,” Robertson said, standing at the center of the gallery on Wednesday. “This will definitely not be the last, but it’s definitely the first — which is just so exciting for me.”
In the East India Marine Hall, the Figurehead 2.0 exhibit kills the lights and uses 17 projectors that display ship manifests, scattering numbers representing “digital feeds of global shipping traffic” and more tied to the ocean. Images blend as pixels depicting manifest records transform to images of whales, ship captains and more running along the darkened walls.
“I love this idea of taking one of the treasures of PEM, which is the Phillips Library that we’re really so proud of, and being able to really look after those materials well for the next 200 years,” said Trevor Smith, curator of the Figurehead exhibit. “We wanted a way to connect all of this to what’s going on now, because there’s still a huge amount of trade that goes on and commerce that goes on, that depends on travel, trade, etc. — that depends on the maritime world.”
