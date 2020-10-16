Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain developing this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.