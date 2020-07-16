SALEM — Essex County Clerk of Courts Tom Driscoll has taken to calling his office “The Bubble.”
Plexiglas partitions now stretch from one wall to the other across the counter, with a few openings to slide paperwork through.
In the courtrooms, judges and clerks work behind a clear shield.
And everywhere, people are wearing masks.
As the state’s court system slowly re-opened this week, things were both familiar, and “really different,” as defense lawyer Andrew Zeiberg put it.
“It’s a whole new world,” said Zeiberg, describing how he handled one of his cases on Wednesday by sitting in a courtroom with a tablet computer connected to a Zoom session with a judge in the courtroom down the hall.
“It was kind of weird doing it in the same building, with Zoom,” said the lawyer.
But it’s something he’s willing to get used to as long as it means his clients now finally get to have their day in court.
“It’s been hard,” said Leslie Salter, another defense attorney who was handling several cases at the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem on Wednesday. She said she welcomed the re-opening this week.
“It’s been really frustrating, when you have a person in custody and you can’t get them in front of a judge,” said Salter, who was quick to add that she thinks court officials made the right call in shutting the doors to courthouses back in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“You hear about what’s happening in other states with outbreaks,” said Salter. “That’s not happening here. I think Massachusetts got it right.”
The floors and walls of the 9-year-old courthouse are now marked with decals, signs and tape that direct visitors where to stand in order to maintain social distance.
Security guards check the temperature of visitors and ask a series of questions at the door, to screen out anyone who, for example, has been told to self-quarantine. Masks are required.
Elevators are limited to no more than two people at a time and the floor decals instruct those two people to stand in opposite corners. There is a line on the staircase to separate people walking up and people walking down.
The building’s lobby, usually bursting with people coming and going from lunch on a typical day, was largely empty.
Driscoll credits the court’s facilities department for its work measuring and installing barriers and markers. “Our facilities department has done a wonderful job,” said Driscoll, who oversees the Superior Court offices in the building.
After each case that is heard in person — currently three or four a day — a crew comes by and disinfects the room where it was heard.
The court is still trying to limit the number of in-person proceedings, said Driscoll. Most civil matters are now being done via phone or videoconference. Criminal proceedings are mixed.
Both the superior and district courts began doing in-person arraignments, bail hearings and detention hearings.
But Driscoll acknowledged they’re still finding things they have to address, such as where to have a jury pool wait while maintaining social distance once jury trials resume in September. He’s considering sending some criminal cases to the 215-year-old Newburyport Superior Court, which for the past decade or so has handled primarily civil cases, just to spread people out.
“It’s all a work in progress,” he said.
