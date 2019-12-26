That was some year, 2019.
It started with a partial shutdown of the federal government that crippled NOAA's regional headquarters in Gloucester — and left our local Coast Guard personnel working without pay — and ended with the impeachment of President Donald Trump that divided Cape Ann as it did the rest of the nation.
In between those nationally tinged events, America's oldest commercial seaport rolled as it always has, striding the median that divides the gritty working fishing port and the mansions of East Gloucester and Annisquam, all of it encased in the ethereal beauty that has transfixed artists and writers for centuries.
Gloucester, as we all know, has always punched above its weight class. It is a city with about 30,000 residents that stretches over just 41.5 square miles, a tough, hard-working town. Yet its standing is global. And it remains one of the newsiest places you'd ever want to live.
So, here follows, in no particular order, some of the biggest Gloucester stories from 2019:
Back to school days
The city took giant steps in the evolution of its public school system in 2019. The old Fuller School, finally and mercifully, came down to make way for a new YMCA and mixed-use development across from Gloucester Crossing. And plans were solidified for a long-sought new elementary school that will combine East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools into a single campus at the site of Veterans and Mattos Field on Webster Street.
Power to the people
In October, a vicious nor'easter that packed winds upward of 90 mph slammed into the entirety of coastal Massachusetts. When the bulk of the storm finally moved off, more than 14,200 National Grid customers on Cape Ann alone were left without power and it took the utility more than five days to get everybody back on the grid.
Right whales in the wrong direction
Much of the fishing news in 2019 was dominated on Cape Ann and throughout the region by the plight of the imperiled North Atlantic right whales, whose population hovers around 400.
In April, the federal Large Whale Take Reduction Team assembled a plan that included a host of new protection measures centered on efforts to reduce enough vertical lines in the water sufficient to achieve a 60% reduction in serious injuries and deaths to the right whales. The plan called for Maine to remove 50 percent of the vertical lines, while Massachusetts and New Hampshire were tasked with reducing their vertical buoy lines by 30 percent. The plan, while largely embraced in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, has run afoul of the ever-independent Maine lobster industry, as well as that state's elected and appointed officials.
Feeling the pinch from trade tariffs
Cape Ann's lobstermen, processors and wholesalers, such as Mortillaro Lobster in the The Fort, got caught in the squeeze of the trade war between the United States and China when China imposed retaliatory tariffs on an array of imports — including lobster. The move effectively closed off China as a market to U.S. lobsters not long after European tariffs on lobsters had done the same in the EU. Canadian suppliers have moved in to fill the void in Asia and Europe and it will be difficult to unseat them if and when the tariffs are lifted.
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss
In November, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken breezed unopposed to her third elected term as the city's chief executive. In the same election, newcomers Barry Pett and John McCarthy, the former police chief, were elected to their first terms on the City Council. Voters returned four incumbents to the School Committee while adding two newcomers -- Samantha Verga Watson and Laura B. Wiessen.
New police chief
Former Manchester police Chief Edward Conley III made the short trip across Cape Ann to become the city's new police chief, succeeding McCarthy, who retired.
The Feds finish with The Codfather
NOAA Law Enforcement, the U.S. Attorney in Boston and other law enforcement agencies finished the various criminal prosecution and civil investigations into the illegal activities of Carlos "The Codfather" Rafael, the former New Bedford fishing mogul now roughly halfway through his 46-month federal prison sentence.
The final piece is the pending forced sale of Rafael's former fishing fleet. According to press accounts, Blue Harvest Fisheries, with financing from New York City-based Bregel Partners, has agreed to purchase at least 35 scallop and groundfish vessels — and their associated permits — for $25 million. Then, last week, reports out of New Bedford stated the owners of the Buyers and Sellers Exchange fish auction are challenging that sale in the hope of buying the vessels and permits themselves. So stay tuned. NOAA Fisheries must approve the final sale.
The dredging of the Annisquam
The long-awaited project to return the Annisquam River to fully navigable depths took on the trappings of a streamed miniseries in the late summer and early fall. City officials were left scrambling to find $2.4 million to fill a financial shortfall after the bids from two companies to perform the work came in twice as high as the $6 million estimate by the Army Corps of Engineers. Without the additional funds, the project would have to wait another year.
With the help of the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton and the city's state legislative contingent, Gloucester found a way to plug the financial hole and the work commenced on the $7.85 million project.
To build or not to build
Gloucester Crossing continued to realize its retail promise. In 2019, it added the Aspen Dental clinic, Starbucks and the Home Goods decor and fashion store. A new CVS pharmacy is not far behind.
Meanwhile, the City Council put the kibosh on plans to develop condominiums at the East Gloucester site of the defunct Espresso Italian Grill when it denied the developer the necessary special permit, buoying neighborhood opponents to the project.
Also, the Cape Ann Museum broke ground on a new campus on a site between Grant Circle and Poplar Street that will include its new 12,500 square-foot storage and programming facility and the adjacent historic Babson-Alling House, which it also purchased.
The city also started construction on the long-coveted visiting boating center on Harbor Loop, as well as the enhanced and expanded Harbormaster's office.
A Riverfest runs through it
In August, the city debuted as the new host of the annual Seaside River Festival sponsored the 92.5 The River radio station and did so with style at the Stage Fort Park venue. The city estimated more than 11,000 people attended the music festival that featured Guster, Mt. Joy and Tall Heights. The festival relocated in Gloucester after several years in Newburyport.
Lifeguard sickout
In July, at the height of the summer season, the city was forced to staff the lifeguard chairs at its beaches when the lifeguards staged a sickout in protest of the firing of two senior lifeguards who had illegally jumped off the Good Harbor Beach footbridge.
A day later, city officials met with lifeguards at City Hall and walked back the firings. Instead, the two jumpers were suspended and the other lifeguards returned to their chairs. Peace restored.
Gloucester Fishermen Wives, the original Uptown Girls
The Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association got an early and highly unanticipated Christmas present when the Red Sox and Billy Joel announced in November that the singer is donating four upscale tickets — with a cumulative value of $127,332 — to every Sox home game to be split between the GFWA and the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association.
The nonprofits are free to use the tickets in their fundraising efforts. The idea to benefit fishing communities originated with Joel's passion for being on the water and his love for his native Long Island and Gloucester, where he has often vacationed and visited.
Joel is set to play Fenway Park next August for a record seventh time.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
