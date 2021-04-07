A Gloucester High School junior passed away over the weekend.
Olivia Pike, 17, of Gloucester died unexpectedly Saturday at her home. She was born in Winchester and raised in Billerica before moving to Gloucester ten years ago.
"She was such a good kid," Olivia's mother, Jamie Pike said on Tuesday. "There was no one who knew her who didn't love her."
"Beautiful inside and out," she added.
A cause of death has not been announced.
“Olivia will be most remembered for her ability to light up a room, her compassion for others, and her love for animals,” her obituary read. “She loved going out to dinner with her family, shopping with her mom, helping her grandmother with their show dogs, making music videos, doing her makeup and hair, the beach, spending time with friends and caring for her little sister.”
“She was a loving and caring friend who touched all who knew her with a gentle soul,” it added. “She will be deeply missed by many.”
“I will always miss u beautiful girl my second daughter,” Lana Lindsey wrote on the obituary’s tribute wall. “Rest in the sweetest peace baby girl.”
Tracy Fisher also commented, writing, “Jamie, I am so sorry for the loss of your daughter. God gained a beautiful angel to watch over you and your daughter.”
After hearing of Olivia's death, Gloucester High School’s administration and support professionals provided an immediate crisis response for the students and staff most acutely and immediately affected by the teen's passing. Throughout this week, the high school will have counselors available for any student or staff member who needs support.
“On behalf of all members of our staff, our deepest condolences are with Olivia’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Superintendent Ben Lummis wrote in a letter to the Gloucester Public School community on Monday morning.
“A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that may generate anxiety and distress in some students," Lummis continued. "Children and teens will have a wide range of reactions to the news of the death of a local student."
Lummis added that if any child is aware of the student’s death and wants to talk about it, “please take the time to listen.”
This includes:
“While our school community is saddened and shaken by this news, I know Gloucester to be a resilient, caring, and supportive community that will support this family and their loved ones,” Lummis wrote.
Besides her mother, Olivia is survived by her sister, Autumn Pike of Gloucester and her grandparents, Frederick and Cheryl Pike of Billerica, several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends. She was preceded in death by her uncle Frederick Pike Jr. and her great grandmother Roseann Michaud.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 7, at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home at 66 Concord Rd. in Billerica from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 8, at the Fox Hill Cemetery at 130 Andover Roaf. in Billerica at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to her family at https://gofund.me/d30d131f.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.