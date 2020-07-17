About Woods to Writing Desk 

After spending the past three summers up in the Adirondack wilderness — totaling 250 days on trail, 15 jars of peanut butter consumed, millions of mosquitoes swatted, and billions of bug bites accumulated — it’s time to explore my own backyard.
But before I begin, there is a confession: I am from Beverly.
Born and bred in the city of the Panthers, I found myself venturing over the bridge every weekend as a child to explore the vast and rich history that is Cape Ann’s trails, quarries, and sandy shores.
Now, as a 20-something learning the talk of the town, the trails of Cape Ann have become a haven from the four walls that we all find ourselves stuck behind during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So lace up your boots, grab a water, and venture from the writing desk to some of our favorite woods.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Or, Don’t want others flooding the woods you love? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.