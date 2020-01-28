Absentee ballots for the Presidential Primary on March 3 are available at the Gloucester city clerk's office.
Voters may vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day due to the following reasons:
Absence from the city or town of their residence during the hours polls are open.
Physical disability
Observing religious beliefs.
Deadline to vote by absentee ballot in person or to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, March 2, at noon.
The ballots are available in the city clerk’s office during regular business hours.
Voters may request a ballot by mail by submitting an absentee ballot request form found on the city of Gloucester's website (http://gloucester-ma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6086) or by sending correspondence including name, voting address, address to which the ballot should be sent, date of birth, phone number or email and a signature to: City Clerk’s Office, Attn: Elections, 9 Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
