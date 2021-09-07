With Gloucester's preliminary election just around the corner, absentee and early vote-by-mail ballots must be requested by Wednesday afternoon.
Because six candidates hope to become Gloucester mayor, it forces a preliminary, since by city charter only two names can appear on the election ballot on Nov. 2. The preliminary election is Sept. 14.
The candidates are Robert Russell, Francisco Sclafani, Greg Verga, John Harvey Jr., Brian Pollard, and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken.
According to the city’s website, absentee and early vote by mail ballots must be requested in writing by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. The deadline to cast an absentee ballot in the city clerk’s office is noon on Sept. 13. Appointments are required.
Curious to find your polling location?
On Sept. 14, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School at 8 Davis Street Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA Gymnasium at 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center at 140 Prospect S.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School at 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School at 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School at 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center at 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School at 10 Concord St.
The six mayoral candidates are expected to face off in second debate hosted Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Magnolia Library and Community Center President Chris Boucher will moderate. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.