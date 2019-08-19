Academy award-winners Gloucester's newest officers

Two award-winning graduates of the police academy have joined the Gloucester Police Department as sworn officers.
Officers Kyle Lucido and Steven Testaverde were sworn in last week by City Clerk Joanne Senos, Chief Edward Conley said.
The pair graduated from the 30th Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) Reading Police Recruit Academy. They graduated last Tuesday during a ceremony at Reading Memorial High School.
Testaverde was honored with the Brian J. Daley Academic Award of Excellence at the graduation ceremony, and Lucido received the Physical Fitness Award.
"Congratulations to these two officers on their graduation," Conley said in a prepared statement. "The academy is rigorous, and both of them have demonstrated an exemplary work ethic and dedication to policing. We're pleased to welcome them as sworn officers this summer."
Lucido and Testaverde are life residents of Gloucester, and graduates of Gloucester High School. Lucido has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Salem State University, and Testaverde is pursuing a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
The two officers will complete an intensive Field Training Officer Program in the coming months through the Gloucester Police Department before they begin their full duty positions, the chief said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.