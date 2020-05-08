Joe McEvoy, director of planning and development at Action Inc., says the Gloucester-based nonprofit agency has seen "an incredible response from the local communities we serve since the COVID-19 crisis first hit."
Some $600,000 in new emergency funds have poured in for those most in need from from municipalities, private foundations, corporate donors and individuals.
"We wanted to be proactive," says McEvoy. So when the state shut down hotels and restaurants overnight to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Action worked overnight with the City of Gloucester and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to launch the online Cape Ann Emergency Relief Fund. More than $260,000 in donations has come in to date and gone out to families hardest hit as direct cash assistance.
Add to that emergency rental assistance in the amount of $250,000 from the Town of Manchester, the City of Gloucester and from foundation supporters in Cape Ann towns, and "it's been huge," says McEvoy.
Although Action has yet to receive its own federal stimulus check, McEvoy says an impressive number of people have donated money from their own $1,200 federal stimulus checks. Noting that the government has not provided a way for people who do not need that $1,200 to return it, he says many have opted to turn it directly over to the community.
He's not sure why Action has yet to receive its federal stimulus package, McEvoy says. It was expected at the end of April, "it should arrive soon, " and when it does, he says, he expects it "to be a significant" portion of the $ 1 billion stimulus package to be shared by 1,000 community action agencies nationwide.
Stimulus allocation is determined by the size and needs of the community each agency serves, notes McEvoy. And with a population of 30,000 heavily dependent on the hard-hit hospitality industry, Gloucester should get priority funding.
While federal money represents important flexible funding, collateral costs of moving Action's shelter operations to the Cape Ann YMCA on Middle Street have necessitated the agency working with both the federal and state Emergency Management Agencies, as well as the city, to access disaster relief funds incurred by increased costs of, among other things, extra staffing costs and programs for the homeless who have lost access to daytime sanctuaries, including Sawyer Free Library.
And should the shutdown last longer than currently projected? Or a second wave of pandemic arise? "We will mobilize our resources," says McEvoy.
"We'll be ready for it."
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO GIVE, GET HELP
Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers will will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting the Cape Ann Emergency Relief Fund by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
Those seeking help may visit https://actioninc.org/caerf/ or call (978) 282-1000 ext. 234 for information on applying for aid. Action staff are working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please allow 48 hours to receive a callback regarding an application.
Por Español: 978-282-100 extensión 234. Português: 978-282-1000 ramal 234.