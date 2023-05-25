There will be an active intruder drill at O'Maley Innovation Middle School today, May 25, according to a letter sent to school families by Principal Lynne Beattie.
"As much as we wish we did not need to conduct such drills, national safety research recommends that we do," Beattie said in the letter. The drill is being conducted in collaboration with the Gloucester Police Department.
"The purpose of the drill is to provide an opportunity for students and staff to practice the research-informed Active Shooter/Armed Intruder procedures outlined in the O’Maley Innovation Middle School Emergency Response Plan," Beattie wrote. "In short, staff and students first lockdown, then evacuate when it is safe to do so."
"Students will be notified ahead of time to expect a drill, and it will be clearly announced that we are holding a drill when it begins," she continued. "This type of drill is typically completed within 30-40 minutes after which we will resume instruction. Staff keep a close eye on students who may experience anxiety, and counselors are available to support them."
This is the second part of the school's safety drills. Beattie said the school conducted a barricade drill in January.