ROCKPORT – A group of Straitsmouth Way neighbors are working to get a town-owned plot on their street recognized for environmental conservation, and they have nearly 300 Rockporters backing them.
Elisabeth Perkins and her husband, Bruce, both live down the street from the 3.5-acre plot of land. They're hoping to get the wooded area preserved by the John Kieran Sanctuary, which preserves a 10.8-acre parcel directly across the street on Straitsmouth Way.
"It's my first time doing something like this," said Elisabeth Perkins of her community activism. "If John Kiran were here today, he would be devastated of what's happening to the land. We're trying to continue his conversation."
According to the couple, the plot provides a necessary counterbalance to the natural habitat protected by the John Kieran Sanctuary; the preserved plot is dry and across the street is damp. Despite this, the town-owned land is not recognized as a wetland.
The Perkins are looking to fix that.
They've reached out to Clayton Kern, horticulture environmental science teacher at Essex Tech, who they describe as a "expert on vernal pools." Through these conversations, the Perkins said the school expressed interest in having students study the Straitsmouth Way plot for vernal pools. If pools are found, the parcel of land would be eligible for environmental protection under the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act.
In order for the Essex Tech students to begin their research on town-owned land, they'll need to get permission from Selectmen. If allowed, the study would begin after "big night," a period in late spring where frogs and salamanders move to vernal ponds to lay eggs.
Elisabeth said she had recently sent a letter of intent regarding the proposal to Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and the group plans on presenting its case to Selectmen by the end of the year. Before then, they're soliciting signatures for a town-wide petition to help bolster their case. The neighbors were out at Harvestfest this past Saturday making their pitch to anybody who would listen.
"We think transparency is important," said Elisabeth Perkins on Saturday as she flipped through a binder containing all of her correspondences with state and local officials, including Vieira and Sen. Bruce Tarr. "Anybody can come look at these."
Bruce Perkins said the petition has just under 300 signatures already, but the Straitsmouth Way group will continue to find more this winter before they deliver it to the Board of Selectmen.
Controversy surrounding the Straitsmouth Way plot began in September after this year's fall Town Meeting warrant was released to the public. Town officials included an article that sought permission from voters to sell off four town-owned plots. After significant pushback from residents, the article was skipped over at the October meeting.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
